Dec 11 Champions League Group E final results
and standings after Wednesday's matches.
Schalke 04 2 Basel 0
Chelsea 1 Steaua Bucharest 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea* 6 4 0 2 12 3 12
Schalke 04* 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
Basel** 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
Steaua Bucharest 6 0 3 3 2 10 3
*Denotes qualified for last-16
**Denotes qualified for Europa League last-32
Previous results:
Sept. 18
Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0
Chelsea 1 Basel 2
Oct. 1
Basel 0 Schalke 04 1
Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 4
Oct. 22
Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1
Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3
Nov. 6
Basel 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Chelsea 3 Schalke 04 0
Nov. 26
Basel 1 Chelsea 0
Steaua Bucharest 0 Schalke 04 0
