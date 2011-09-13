Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Sept 13 Champions League Group E results and standings after Tuesday's matches.
Chelsea 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Racing Genk 0 Valencia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Valencia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Racing Genk 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Next fixtures:
Sept. 28
Valencia v Chelsea
Bayer Leverkusen v Racing Genk
Oct. 19
Bayer Leverkusen v Valencia
Chelsea v Racing Genk
Nov. 1
Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen
Racing Genk v Chelsea
Nov. 23
Bayer Leverkusen v Chelsea
Valencia v Racing Genk
Dec. 6
Chelsea v Valencia
Racing Genk v Bayer Leverkusen (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)