LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to
Group F for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
- -
Arsenal (England)
Champions League appearances: 14th
CL record: 1 final (2006), 2 semi-finals, 6 quarter-finals
CL match record: P129 W59 D34 L36 F198 A134
European Cup/CL record: 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 7
quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P149 W74 D35 L40 F243 A147
European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1994), Fairs Cup 1
(1970)
Overall match record: P225 W113 D54 L58 F382 A218
Last season: lost to Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in last 16
Coach: Arsene Wenger (France) CL Record: P128 W58 D34 L36
(total with Monaco P135 W61 D35 L39)
Biggest CL win: 23/10/07 v Slavia Prague 7-0
Worst CL defeats: 21/11/00 v Spartak Moscow 1-4
6/04/10 v Barcelona 1-4
Most CL appearances: Thierry Henry 76
Most CL goals: Henry 35
Fascinating fact: Arsenal are playing in their 14th
successive CL and have got through the group stage in each of
the last 11 without ever winning the title
- -
Olympique Marseille (France)
Champions League appearances: 8th
CL record: 1 title (1993), 1 final, 1 semi-final, 1
quarter-final
CL match record: P51 W18 D10 L23 F70 A65
European Cup/CL record: 1 title, 2 finals, 3 semi-finals, 3
quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P86 W39 D18 L29 F139 A94
Other European titles: none
Overall match record: P164 W76 D37 L51 F245 A177
Last season: lost to Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in
last 16
Coach: Didier Deschamps (France) CL Record: P14 W6 D2 L6
(total with Monaco P35 W16 D6 L13)
Biggest CL win: 3/11/10 v Zilina 7-0
Worst CL defeat: 14/03/00 v Lazio 1-5
Most CL appearances: Steve Mandanda 26
Most CL goals: Mamadou Niang 6
Fascinating fact: Marseille were the first winners of the
CL, beating AC Milan in the 1993 final, but were not allowed to
defend it because of a French league match-fixing scandal. They
remain the only French team to be European champions.
- -
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)
Champions League appearances: 13th
CL record: 1 quarter-final (1999)
CL match record: P78 W22 D19 L37 F88 A129
European Cup/CL record: 1 quarter-final
EC/CL match record: P116 W37 D26 L53 F134 A180
European titles: none
Overall match record: P205 W78 D39 L88 F267 A305
Last season: lost to Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-2 on away goals in
UEFA Cup qualifying round
Coach: Ernesto Valverde (Spain) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: 18/09/02 v Bayer Leverkusen 6-2
Worst CL defeat: 10/12/03 v Juventus 0-7
Most CL appearances: Predrag Djordjevic 62
Most CL goals: Djordjevic 9
Fascinating fact: Olympiakos are European regulars and have
appeared in European competitions in 45 seasons but have never
lasted the pace and can claim nothing more than two
quarter-final places in all that time
- -
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Champions League appearances: 7th
CL record: 1 titles (1997), 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 3
quarter-finals
CL match record: P53 W26 D13 L14 F75 A54
European Cup/CL record: 1 title (1997), 1 final, 3
semi-finals, 5 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P77 W39 D16 L22 F129 A90
Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1966)
Overall match record: P167 W85 D32 L50 F266 A188
Last season: eliminated in UEFA Cup group stage
Coach: Juergen Klopp (Germany) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL wins: 1/10/97 v Sparta Prague 4-1
27/11/97 v Galatasaray 4-1
Worst CL defeat: 19/10/99 v Rosenborg Trondheim 0-3
Most CL appearances: Stefan Reuter 44
Most CL goals: Jan Koller 10
Fascinating fact: When Borussia won the title in 1997, they
claimed victory in each of their last six games, including both
semi-final legs against Manchester United
- -
Head-to-heads
Arsenal v Olympique Marseille - no matches
Arsenal v Olympiakos Piraeus
Played: 2
Wins: Arsenal 1, Olympiakos 1
Previous matches
CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos 0
9/12/09 Olympiakos 1 Arsenal 0
Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund
Played: 2
Wins: Arsenal 1, Borussia 1
Previous matches
CL: GP 17/09/02 Arsenal 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
20/10/02 B. Dortmund 2 Arsenal 1
Olympique Marseille v Olympiakos Piraeus
Played: 2
Wins: Marseille 2
Previous matches
UEFA: R1 13/09/94 Olympiakos 1 Marseille 2
27/09/94 Marseille 3 Olympiakos 0
Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund - no matches
Olympiakos Piraeus v Borussia Dortmund - no matches
