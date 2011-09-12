LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to Group F for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

- -

Arsenal (England)

Champions League appearances: 14th

CL record: 1 final (2006), 2 semi-finals, 6 quarter-finals

CL match record: P129 W59 D34 L36 F198 A134

European Cup/CL record: 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 7 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P149 W74 D35 L40 F243 A147

European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1994), Fairs Cup 1 (1970)

Overall match record: P225 W113 D54 L58 F382 A218

Last season: lost to Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in last 16 Coach: Arsene Wenger (France) CL Record: P128 W58 D34 L36 (total with Monaco P135 W61 D35 L39)

Biggest CL win: 23/10/07 v Slavia Prague 7-0

Worst CL defeats: 21/11/00 v Spartak Moscow 1-4

6/04/10 v Barcelona 1-4

Most CL appearances: Thierry Henry 76

Most CL goals: Henry 35

Fascinating fact: Arsenal are playing in their 14th successive CL and have got through the group stage in each of the last 11 without ever winning the title

- -

Olympique Marseille (France)

Champions League appearances: 8th

CL record: 1 title (1993), 1 final, 1 semi-final, 1 quarter-final

CL match record: P51 W18 D10 L23 F70 A65

European Cup/CL record: 1 title, 2 finals, 3 semi-finals, 3 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P86 W39 D18 L29 F139 A94

Other European titles: none

Overall match record: P164 W76 D37 L51 F245 A177

Last season: lost to Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in last 16

Coach: Didier Deschamps (France) CL Record: P14 W6 D2 L6 (total with Monaco P35 W16 D6 L13)

Biggest CL win: 3/11/10 v Zilina 7-0

Worst CL defeat: 14/03/00 v Lazio 1-5

Most CL appearances: Steve Mandanda 26

Most CL goals: Mamadou Niang 6

Fascinating fact: Marseille were the first winners of the CL, beating AC Milan in the 1993 final, but were not allowed to defend it because of a French league match-fixing scandal. They remain the only French team to be European champions.

- -

Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece)

Champions League appearances: 13th

CL record: 1 quarter-final (1999)

CL match record: P78 W22 D19 L37 F88 A129

European Cup/CL record: 1 quarter-final

EC/CL match record: P116 W37 D26 L53 F134 A180

European titles: none

Overall match record: P205 W78 D39 L88 F267 A305

Last season: lost to Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-2 on away goals in

UEFA Cup qualifying round

Coach: Ernesto Valverde (Spain) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 18/09/02 v Bayer Leverkusen 6-2

Worst CL defeat: 10/12/03 v Juventus 0-7

Most CL appearances: Predrag Djordjevic 62

Most CL goals: Djordjevic 9

Fascinating fact: Olympiakos are European regulars and have appeared in European competitions in 45 seasons but have never lasted the pace and can claim nothing more than two quarter-final places in all that time

- -

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Champions League appearances: 7th

CL record: 1 titles (1997), 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 3 quarter-finals

CL match record: P53 W26 D13 L14 F75 A54

European Cup/CL record: 1 title (1997), 1 final, 3 semi-finals, 5 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P77 W39 D16 L22 F129 A90

Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1966)

Overall match record: P167 W85 D32 L50 F266 A188

Last season: eliminated in UEFA Cup group stage

Coach: Juergen Klopp (Germany) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL wins: 1/10/97 v Sparta Prague 4-1

27/11/97 v Galatasaray 4-1

Worst CL defeat: 19/10/99 v Rosenborg Trondheim 0-3

Most CL appearances: Stefan Reuter 44

Most CL goals: Jan Koller 10

Fascinating fact: When Borussia won the title in 1997, they claimed victory in each of their last six games, including both semi-final legs against Manchester United

- -

Head-to-heads

Arsenal v Olympique Marseille - no matches

Arsenal v Olympiakos Piraeus

Played: 2

Wins: Arsenal 1, Olympiakos 1

Previous matches

CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos 0

9/12/09 Olympiakos 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund

Played: 2

Wins: Arsenal 1, Borussia 1

Previous matches

CL: GP 17/09/02 Arsenal 2 Borussia Dortmund 0

20/10/02 B. Dortmund 2 Arsenal 1

Olympique Marseille v Olympiakos Piraeus

Played: 2

Wins: Marseille 2

Previous matches

UEFA: R1 13/09/94 Olympiakos 1 Marseille 2

27/09/94 Marseille 3 Olympiakos 0

Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund - no matches

Olympiakos Piraeus v Borussia Dortmund - no matches (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)