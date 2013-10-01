Soccer-Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Oct 1 Champions League Group F results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Borussia Dortmund 3 Olympique Marseille 0 Arsenal 2 Napoli 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Napoli 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Olympique Marseille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Previous results: Sept. 18 Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2 Napoli 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 Fixtures: Oct. 22 Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund Olympique Marseille v Napoli Nov. 6 Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal Napoli v Olympique Marseille Nov. 26 Borussia Dortmund v Napoli Arsenal v Olympique Marseille Dec. 11 Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund Napoli v Arsenal (Editing by Toby Davis)
GLASGOW, March 9 Flanker Hamish Watson returns to the Scotland team in the only change for Saturday’s decisive Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, coach Vern Cotter announced on Thursday.
March 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.