LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to Group G for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

Porto (Portugal)

Champions League appearances: 16th

CL record: 1 title (2004), 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 6 quarter-finals

CL match record: P126 W51 D32 L43 F153 A144

European Cup/CL record: 2 titles (1987, 2004), 2 finals, 3 semi-finals, 8 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P177 W77 D42 L58 F254 A196

Other European titles: UEFA Cup 2 (2003, 2011)

Overall match record: P308 W147 D64 L97 F466 A333

Last season: beat Braga 1-0 in UEFA Cup final

Coach: Vitor Pereira (Portugal) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 30/03/94 v Werder Bremen 5-0

Worst CL defeat: 9/03/10 v Arsenal 0-5

Most CL appearances: Jorge Costa/Vitor Baia 55

Most CL goals: Mario Jardel 19

Fascinating fact: Porto's win in last season's UEFA Cup could be an omen. Last time they won the UEFA Cup in 2003, they went on to win the CL in the following year.

- -

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Champions League appearances: 7th

CL record: 1 quarter-final (2011)

CL match record: P40 W17 D3 L20 F57 A67

European Cup/CL record: 1 quarter-final

EC/CL match record: P70 W33 D10 L27 F108 A97

European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (2009)

Overall match record: P151 W73 D25 L53 F234 A196

Last season: lost to Barcelona 6-1 on aggregate in quarter-finals

Coach: Mircea Lucescu (Romania) CL Record: P34 W15 D3 L16 (total with Inter Milan/Galatasaray/Besiktas, P68 W27 D14 L27)

Biggest CL win: 26/11/08 v Basel 5-0 Worst CL defeats: 25/10/00 v Lazio 1-5

19/10/10 v Arsenal 1-5

6/04/11 v Barcelona 1-5

Most CL appearances: Darijo Srna 31

Most CL goals: Jadson 8

Fascinating fact: Shakhtar got through the group stage for the first time in six attempts last season, only to get thrashed by eventual champions Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

- -

Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)

Champions League appearances: 2nd

CL record: best performance - group stage (2009)

CL match record: P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A7

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage

EC/CL match record: P14 W6 D3 L5 F13 A13

European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (2008)

Overall match record: P83 W41 D18 L24 F137 A100

Last season: lost to Auxerre 2-1 on aggregate in playoff round

Coach: Luciano Spalletti (Italy) CL Record: no matches (total with AS Roma P28 W15 D4 L9)

Biggest CL win: 5/11/08 v BATE Borisov 2-0

Worst CL defeat: 10/12/08 v Real Madrid 0-3

Most CL appearances: Danny + 8 others 6

Most CL goals: Danny 2

Fascinating fact: Zenit, UEFA Cup winners in 2008, are the only Russian team from outside Moscow to reach a European final

- -

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)

Champions League appearances: 2nd

CL record: best performance - group stage (2009-10)

CL match record: P6 W0 D3 L3 F4 A7

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage

EC/CL match record: P41 W13 D8 L20 F50 A62

European titles: none, best performance - CL group stage

Overall match record: P121 W38 D27 L56 F152 A211

Last season: lost to Getafe 2-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 1st round

Coach: Ivan Jovanovic (Serbia) CL Record: P6 W0 D3 L3

Biggest CL win: no wins

Worst CL defeats: 21/10/09 v Porto 1-2

Most CL appearances: Helio Pinto/Dionisis Hiotis/Nuno Morais 6

Most CL goals: Nenad Mirosavljevic 2

Fascinating fact: APOEL are surprisingly hard to beat in Europe. No team has scored more than one goal against them in their last 12 European games and the last team that did, Chelsea, were held to a 2-2 draw in the CL in London

- -

Head-to-heads

Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk

Played: 2

Wins: Porto 1, draws 1

Previous matches

CWC: QF 7/03/84 Porto 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2

21/03/84 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Porto 1

Porto v Zenit St Petersburg - no matches

Porto v APOEL Nicosia

Played: 2

Wins: Porto 2

Previous matches

CL: GP 21/10/09 Porto 2 APOEL Nicosia 1

3/11/09 APOEL Nicosia 0 Porto 1

Shakhtar Donetsk v Zenit St Petersburg - no matches

Shakhtar Donetsk v APOEL Nicosia - no matches

Zenit St Petersburg v APOEL Nicosia - no matches (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)