LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to
Group G for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
Porto (Portugal)
Champions League appearances: 16th
CL record: 1 title (2004), 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 6
quarter-finals
CL match record: P126 W51 D32 L43 F153 A144
European Cup/CL record: 2 titles (1987, 2004), 2 finals, 3
semi-finals, 8 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P177 W77 D42 L58 F254 A196
Other European titles: UEFA Cup 2 (2003, 2011)
Overall match record: P308 W147 D64 L97 F466 A333
Last season: beat Braga 1-0 in UEFA Cup final
Coach: Vitor Pereira (Portugal) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: 30/03/94 v Werder Bremen 5-0
Worst CL defeat: 9/03/10 v Arsenal 0-5
Most CL appearances: Jorge Costa/Vitor Baia 55
Most CL goals: Mario Jardel 19
Fascinating fact: Porto's win in last season's UEFA Cup
could be an omen. Last time they won the UEFA Cup in 2003, they
went on to win the CL in the following year.
- -
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Champions League appearances: 7th
CL record: 1 quarter-final (2011)
CL match record: P40 W17 D3 L20 F57 A67
European Cup/CL record: 1 quarter-final
EC/CL match record: P70 W33 D10 L27 F108 A97
European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (2009)
Overall match record: P151 W73 D25 L53 F234 A196
Last season: lost to Barcelona 6-1 on aggregate in
quarter-finals
Coach: Mircea Lucescu (Romania) CL Record: P34 W15 D3 L16
(total with Inter Milan/Galatasaray/Besiktas, P68 W27 D14 L27)
Biggest CL win: 26/11/08 v Basel 5-0
Worst CL defeats: 25/10/00 v Lazio 1-5
19/10/10 v Arsenal 1-5
6/04/11 v Barcelona 1-5
Most CL appearances: Darijo Srna 31
Most CL goals: Jadson 8
Fascinating fact: Shakhtar got through the group stage for
the first time in six attempts last season, only to get thrashed
by eventual champions Barcelona in the quarter-finals.
- -
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)
Champions League appearances: 2nd
CL record: best performance - group stage (2009)
CL match record: P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A7
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage
EC/CL match record: P14 W6 D3 L5 F13 A13
European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (2008)
Overall match record: P83 W41 D18 L24 F137 A100
Last season: lost to Auxerre 2-1 on aggregate in playoff
round
Coach: Luciano Spalletti (Italy) CL Record: no matches
(total with AS Roma P28 W15 D4 L9)
Biggest CL win: 5/11/08 v BATE Borisov 2-0
Worst CL defeat: 10/12/08 v Real Madrid 0-3
Most CL appearances: Danny + 8 others 6
Most CL goals: Danny 2
Fascinating fact: Zenit, UEFA Cup winners in 2008, are the
only Russian team from outside Moscow to reach a European final
- -
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus)
Champions League appearances: 2nd
CL record: best performance - group stage (2009-10)
CL match record: P6 W0 D3 L3 F4 A7
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage
EC/CL match record: P41 W13 D8 L20 F50 A62
European titles: none, best performance - CL group stage
Overall match record: P121 W38 D27 L56 F152 A211
Last season: lost to Getafe 2-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 1st
round
Coach: Ivan Jovanovic (Serbia) CL Record: P6 W0 D3 L3
Biggest CL win: no wins
Worst CL defeats: 21/10/09 v Porto 1-2
Most CL appearances: Helio Pinto/Dionisis Hiotis/Nuno Morais
6
Most CL goals: Nenad Mirosavljevic 2
Fascinating fact: APOEL are surprisingly hard to beat in
Europe. No team has scored more than one goal against them in
their last 12 European games and the last team that did,
Chelsea, were held to a 2-2 draw in the CL in London
- -
Head-to-heads
Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk
Played: 2
Wins: Porto 1, draws 1
Previous matches
CWC: QF 7/03/84 Porto 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
21/03/84 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Porto 1
Porto v Zenit St Petersburg - no matches
Porto v APOEL Nicosia
Played: 2
Wins: Porto 2
Previous matches
CL: GP 21/10/09 Porto 2 APOEL Nicosia 1
3/11/09 APOEL Nicosia 0 Porto 1
Shakhtar Donetsk v Zenit St Petersburg - no matches
Shakhtar Donetsk v APOEL Nicosia - no matches
Zenit St Petersburg v APOEL Nicosia - no matches
