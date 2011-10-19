Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 19 Champions League Group G results and standings after Wednesday's matches:
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Porto 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Zenit St Petersburg 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Porto 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
Results:
Sept. 13
Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
APOEL Nicosia 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1
Sept. 28
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
Next fixtures:
Nov. 1
Zenit St Petersburg v Shakhtar Donetsk
APOEL Nicosia v Porto
Nov. 23
Zenit St Petersburg v APOEL Nicosia
Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto
Dec. 6
Porto v Zenit St Petersburg
APOEL Nicosia v Shakhtar Donetsk (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
