Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Nov 1 Champions League Group G results and standings after Tuesday's matches:
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
APOEL Nicosia 2 Porto 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
Zenit St Petersburg 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
Porto 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
Results:
Sept. 13
Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
APOEL Nicosia 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1
Sept. 28
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Porto 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
Oct 19
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Porto 1 APOEL Nicosia 1
Next fixtures:
Nov. 23
Zenit St Petersburg v APOEL Nicosia
Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto
Dec. 6
Porto v Zenit St Petersburg
APOEL Nicosia v Shakhtar Donetsk (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1