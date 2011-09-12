LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to Group H for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

- -

Barcelona (Spain)

Champions League appearances: 16th

CL record: 3 titles (2006, 2009, 2011), 4 finals, 8 semi-finals, 10 quarter-finals

CL match record: P159 W89 D42 L28 F306 A159

European Cup/CL record: 4 titles (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011), 7 finals, 13 semi-finals, 15 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P221 W126 D53 L42 F424 A216

Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 4 (1979, 1982, 1989, 1997), Fairs Cup 3 (1958, 1960, 1966)

Overall match record: P454 W251 D105 L98 F892 A463

Last season: beat Manchester United 3-1 in final

Coach: Pep Guardiola (Spain) CL Record: P38 W22 D12 L4

Biggest CL wins: 27/10/99 v AIK Stockholm 5-0

8/12/99 v Sparta Prague 5-0

8/11/00 v Besiktas 5-0

2/11/05 v Panathinaikos 5-0

12/09/06 v Levski Sofia 5-0

22/10/08 v Basel 5-0

Worst CL defeats: 18/05/94 v AC Milan 0-4

5/11/97 v Dynamo Kiev 0-4

Most CL appearances: Xavi 111

Most CL goals: Lionel Messi 37

Fascinating fact: Though Barcelona's current team captures all the plaudits for their brilliant football, the club's past teams have broken more records. The Barca team of 2002-03 hold the record for most successive CL wins (9) and the 1999-2000 side scored a record 45 goals in one CL season.

- -

AC Milan (Italy)

Champions League appearances: 15th

CL record: 3 titles (1994, 2003, 2007), 6 finals, 7 semi-finals, 8 quarter-finals

CL match record: P139 W66 D40 L33 F197 A122

European Cup/CL record: 7 titles (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007), 7 finals, 13 semi-finals, 16 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P221 W116 D54 L51 F378 A198

Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 2 (1968, 1973)

Overall match record: P332 W173 D82 L77 F544 A297

Last season: lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on aggregate in last 16

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (Italy) CL Record: P8 W2 D3 L3

Biggest CL wins: 25/11/92 v IFK Gothenburg 4-0

18/05/94 v Barcelona 4-0

24/09/02 v Deportivo Coruna 4-0

24/11/04 v Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0

23/11/05 v Fenerbahce 4-0

Worst CL defeats: 7/04/04 v Deportivo Coruna 0-4

10/03/10 v Manchester United 0-4

Most CL appearances: Paulo Maldini 108

Most CL goals: Filippo Inzaghi 29

Fascinating fact: Milan's surprise 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the 1994 final remains the biggest victory in a CL final and was probably the finest performance by a team until this year's mesmerizing 3-1 win by Barcelona over Manchester United

- -

BATE Borisov (Belarus)

Champions League appearances: 2nd

CL record: best performance - group stage (2008-09)

CL match record: P6 W0 D3 L3 F3 A8

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage

EC/CL match record: P38 W16 D13 L9 F48 A37

European titles: none, best performance UEFA Cup 3rd round (2011)

Overall match record: P74 W29 D17 L28 F95 A100

Last season: lost to Paris St Germain 2-2 on away goals in UEFA Cup 3rd round

Coach: Viktor Goncharenko (Belarus) CL Record: P6 W0 D3 L3

Biggest CL win: no wins

Worst CL defeats: 17/09/08 v Real Madrid 0-2

5/11/08 v Zenit St Petersburg 0-2

Most CL appearances: Sergei Veremko + 7 others 6

Most CL goals: Sergei Kryvets/Pavel Nekhaychik/Igor Stasevich 1

Fascinating fact: BATE, the only Belarussian team to play in the CL, failed to win a game in their only previous appearance three seasons ago but they did earn creditable draws home and away against Juventus

- -

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Champions League appearances: 1st

CL record: none

CL match record: no matches

European Cup/CL record: playoff round (2011-12)

EC/CL match record: P6 W6 D0 L0 F18 A5

European titles: none, best performance Cup Winners Cup 1st round 1971-72

Overall match record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F20 A16

Last season: lost to Besiktas 4-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup qualifying round

Coach: Pavel Vrba (Czech Republic)) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: no matches

Worst CL defeat: no matches

Most CL appearances: none

Most CL goals: none

Fascinating fact: Viktoria, only the third Czech team to appear in the CL, had played a mere four European games until this season's qualifiers. They have made up for lost time by netting 18 times in the six matches it has taken them to reach the group stage

- -

Head-to-heads

Barcelona v AC Milan

Played: 9

Wins: Barcelona 4, Milan 3, draws 2

Previous matches

EC: R2 4/11/59 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 2

25/11/59 Barcelona 5 AC Milan 1

CL: FL 18/05/94 AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 (in Athens)

CL: GP 26/09/00 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 2

18/10/00 AC Milan 3 Barcelona 3

CL: GP 20/10/04 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0

2/11/04 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 1

CL: SF 18/04/06 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 1

26/04/06 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 0

Barcelona v BATE Borisov - no matches

Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen - no matches

AC Milan v BATE Borisov

Played: 2

Wins: Milan 2

Previous matches

UEFA: R1 20/09/01 BATE Borisov 0 AC Milan 2

27/09/01 AC Milan 4 BATE Borisov 0

AC Milan v Viktoria Plzen - no matches

BATE Borisov v Viktoria Plzen - no matches (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)