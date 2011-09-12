LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to
Group H for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
- -
Barcelona (Spain)
Champions League appearances: 16th
CL record: 3 titles (2006, 2009, 2011), 4 finals, 8
semi-finals, 10 quarter-finals
CL match record: P159 W89 D42 L28 F306 A159
European Cup/CL record: 4 titles (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011), 7
finals, 13 semi-finals, 15 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P221 W126 D53 L42 F424 A216
Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 4 (1979, 1982, 1989,
1997), Fairs Cup 3 (1958, 1960, 1966)
Overall match record: P454 W251 D105 L98 F892 A463
Last season: beat Manchester United 3-1 in final
Coach: Pep Guardiola (Spain) CL Record: P38 W22 D12 L4
Biggest CL wins: 27/10/99 v AIK Stockholm 5-0
8/12/99 v Sparta Prague 5-0
8/11/00 v Besiktas 5-0
2/11/05 v Panathinaikos 5-0
12/09/06 v Levski Sofia 5-0
22/10/08 v Basel 5-0
Worst CL defeats: 18/05/94 v AC Milan 0-4
5/11/97 v Dynamo Kiev 0-4
Most CL appearances: Xavi 111
Most CL goals: Lionel Messi 37
Fascinating fact: Though Barcelona's current team captures
all the plaudits for their brilliant football, the club's past
teams have broken more records. The Barca team of 2002-03 hold
the record for most successive CL wins (9) and the 1999-2000
side scored a record 45 goals in one CL season.
- -
AC Milan (Italy)
Champions League appearances: 15th
CL record: 3 titles (1994, 2003, 2007), 6 finals, 7
semi-finals, 8 quarter-finals
CL match record: P139 W66 D40 L33 F197 A122
European Cup/CL record: 7 titles (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990,
1994, 2003, 2007), 7 finals, 13 semi-finals, 16 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P221 W116 D54 L51 F378 A198
Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 2 (1968, 1973)
Overall match record: P332 W173 D82 L77 F544 A297
Last season: lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on aggregate in
last 16
Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (Italy) CL Record: P8 W2 D3 L3
Biggest CL wins: 25/11/92 v IFK Gothenburg 4-0
18/05/94 v Barcelona 4-0
24/09/02 v Deportivo Coruna 4-0
24/11/04 v Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0
23/11/05 v Fenerbahce 4-0
Worst CL defeats: 7/04/04 v Deportivo Coruna 0-4
10/03/10 v Manchester United 0-4
Most CL appearances: Paulo Maldini 108
Most CL goals: Filippo Inzaghi 29
Fascinating fact: Milan's surprise 4-0 victory over
Barcelona in the 1994 final remains the biggest victory in a CL
final and was probably the finest performance by a team until
this year's mesmerizing 3-1 win by Barcelona over Manchester
United
- -
BATE Borisov (Belarus)
Champions League appearances: 2nd
CL record: best performance - group stage (2008-09)
CL match record: P6 W0 D3 L3 F3 A8
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage
EC/CL match record: P38 W16 D13 L9 F48 A37
European titles: none, best performance UEFA Cup 3rd round
(2011)
Overall match record: P74 W29 D17 L28 F95 A100
Last season: lost to Paris St Germain 2-2 on away goals in
UEFA Cup 3rd round
Coach: Viktor Goncharenko (Belarus) CL Record: P6 W0 D3 L3
Biggest CL win: no wins
Worst CL defeats: 17/09/08 v Real Madrid 0-2
5/11/08 v Zenit St Petersburg 0-2
Most CL appearances: Sergei Veremko + 7 others 6
Most CL goals: Sergei Kryvets/Pavel Nekhaychik/Igor
Stasevich 1
Fascinating fact: BATE, the only Belarussian team to play in
the CL, failed to win a game in their only previous appearance
three seasons ago but they did earn creditable draws home and
away against Juventus
- -
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)
Champions League appearances: 1st
CL record: none
CL match record: no matches
European Cup/CL record: playoff round (2011-12)
EC/CL match record: P6 W6 D0 L0 F18 A5
European titles: none, best performance Cup Winners Cup 1st
round 1971-72
Overall match record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F20 A16
Last season: lost to Besiktas 4-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup
qualifying round
Coach: Pavel Vrba (Czech Republic)) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: no matches
Worst CL defeat: no matches
Most CL appearances: none
Most CL goals: none
Fascinating fact: Viktoria, only the third Czech team to
appear in the CL, had played a mere four European games until
this season's qualifiers. They have made up for lost time by
netting 18 times in the six matches it has taken them to reach
the group stage
- -
Head-to-heads
Barcelona v AC Milan
Played: 9
Wins: Barcelona 4, Milan 3, draws 2
Previous matches
EC: R2 4/11/59 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 2
25/11/59 Barcelona 5 AC Milan 1
CL: FL 18/05/94 AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 (in
Athens)
CL: GP 26/09/00 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 2
18/10/00 AC Milan 3 Barcelona 3
CL: GP 20/10/04 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0
2/11/04 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 1
CL: SF 18/04/06 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 1
26/04/06 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 0
Barcelona v BATE Borisov - no matches
Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen - no matches
AC Milan v BATE Borisov
Played: 2
Wins: Milan 2
Previous matches
UEFA: R1 20/09/01 BATE Borisov 0 AC Milan 2
27/09/01 AC Milan 4 BATE Borisov 0
AC Milan v Viktoria Plzen - no matches
BATE Borisov v Viktoria Plzen - no matches
