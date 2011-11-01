Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Nov 1 Champions League Group H results and standings after Tuesday's matches:
BATE Borisov 1 AC Milan 1
Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4
Standings P W D L F A PTS
Barcelona* 4 3 1 0 13 2 10
AC Milan * 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
BATE Borisov 4 0 2 2 2 9 2
Viktoria Plzen 4 0 1 3 1 9 1
* Denotes qualified for last 16
Results
Sept. 13
Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2
Viktoria Plzen 1 BATE Borisov 1
Sept. 28
BATE Borisov 0 Barcelona 5
AC Milan 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
Oct. 19
AC Milan 2 BATE Borisov 0
Barcelona 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
Next fixtures:
Nov. 23
AC Milan v Barcelona
BATE Borisov v Viktoria Plzen
Dec. 6
Group H
Barcelona v BATE Borisov
Viktoria Plzen v AC Milan (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1