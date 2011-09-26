Sept 26 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's
Champions League matches in Groups A-D.
GROUP A
P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Manchester City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Napoli 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
BAYERN MUNICH v MANCHESTER CITY
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Bayern have won eight of their last nine European home
games and have lost only one of 17 games in Munich against
English clubs, a surprise 2-1 reverse to Norwich City in the
1993-94 UEFA Cup.
* Bayern have met City's Manchester neighbours, United, nine
times in the CL and have lost only twice.
* Manchester City, still seeking a first win in Europe's
premier club competition, have not won any of their last four
European away games and have lost on three of four visits to
Germany.
* City have kept clean sheets in four of their last seven
European games.
NAPOLI v VILLARREAL
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Villarreal 1, draws 1
Previous matches
EL: GP 17/2/11 Napoli 0 Villarreal 0
24/2/11 Villarreal 2 Napoli 1
* Napoli, who are meeting the team which ended their
interest in the Europa League in the third round last season,
have won just one of their last nine European games.
* Napoli have kept clean sheets in their last five European
home games but they have scored only twice in those matches,
three of which ended in goalless draws.
* Villarreal have never won on five visits to Italy, the
last of which was the 0-0 draw in Naples last season.
* Villarreal have drawn more than half of the CL matches
they have played - 12 in 23 games.
GROUP B
P W D L F A Pts
Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
CSKA Moscow 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Lille 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Inter Milan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
CSKA MOSCOW v INTER MILAN
Head-to-head record
Played: 4
Wins: Inter 4
Previous matches
CL: GP 23/10/07 CSKA Moscow 1 Inter Milan 2
7/11/07 Inter Milan 4 CSKA Moscow 2
CL: QF 31/03/10 Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 0
6/04/10 CSKA Moscow 0 Inter Milan 1
* CSKA have conceded a mere 11 goals in their last 17
European home games and have not conceded two in a European
match in Moscow since Inter won 2-1 in the 2007-08 season.
* CSKA's only two previous CL home games against Italian
teams were both against Inter - and both ended in defeat.
* Inter, surprisingly beaten at home by debutants
Trabzonspor in their opening game, are on their worst ever run
in Europe with three successive defeats and five of their last
six games lost.
* Inter's team in the match against Trabzonspor contained
nine South Americans, five from Argentina and four from Brazil.
TRABZONSPOR v LILLE
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Trabzonspor, despite their success against Inter on their
CL debut, have scored only five goals in their last nine
European matches.
* Trabzonspor lost their last home game against a French
club, going down 3-1 to Toulouse two years ago in the Europa
League.
* Lille drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce on their only previous
visit to Turkey in the 2009-10 Europa League.
* Lille have not won any of their last nine European away
games and have conceded three goals in four of those matches.
They have failed to score in six of their 10 CL away games
GROUP C
P W D L F A Pts
Basel 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Manchester United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Otelul Galati 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
MANCHESTER UNITED v BASEL
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: United 1, draws 1
Previous matches
CL: GP2 26/11/02 Basel 1 Manchester United 3
12/03/03 Manchester United 1 Basel 1
* United had to come from 1-0 behind at halftime to draw at
home with Basel in their last meeting at Old Trafford in the
2002-03 CL. Their equaliser was scored by former right back Gary
Neville, one of only two goals the defender scored in 110 CL
games.
* United have lost only one of their last 32 CL home games
but have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the last four.
* Basel have earned surprise draws on both of their visits
to England. As against United, they drew 1-1 away to Liverpool
in the 2002-03 season.
* Basle have won only one of 11 matches against English
clubs, a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals
of the UEFA Cup in 2006. They have lost seven of those 11.
OTELUL GALATI v BENFICA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Otelul, seeking their first CL points, have scored just
twice in their last five European games.
* Otelul have not conceded a goal in any of their last three
European home games and have kept clean sheets in five of the
seven they have played.
* Benfica have lost only one of their last 13 European games
and only one of their last six away.
* Benfica have never lost in Romania on five visits and have
won their last two matches there.
GROUP D
P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Olympique Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Dinamo Zagreb 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
OLYMPIQUE LYON v DINAMO ZAGREB
Head-to-head record - no matches
. Lyon, despite a creditable 0-0 away draw with Ajax in
their opening game, are on a run of six CL matches without a
win, their worst ever record.
. Lyon will be playing their 100th CL game of which they have
won 47 and lost 28. They become only the 10th club to record a
century of matches in the competition.
. Dinamo have failed to score in three of their last four
European away games and have not found the net in four of their
six previous CL away matches.
. Dinamo's 1-0 win over Auxerre in the UEFA Cup in 1989-90,
was their only victory in six matches in France.
REAL MADRID v AJAX AMSTERDAM
Head-to-head record
Played: 8
Wins: Ajax 4, Real 3, draws 1
EC: R1 20/09/67 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 1
11/10/67 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1
(after extra time)
EC: SF 11/04/73 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 1
25/04/73 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1
CL: GP 13/09/95 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 0
22/11/95 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
CL: GP 15/09/10 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 0
23/11/10 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 4
. Before losing 2-0 to Barcelona in last year's semi-final,
Real had won five consecutive CL games at the Bernabeu, scoring
15 goals and conceding none.
. Real have kept clean sheets in nine of their last 13 CL
games.
. Ajax have lost their last four games against Spanish clubs
and have failed to score in the last three. They have not won a
match in Spain since beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 after extra
time in the 1997 CL quarter-finals.
. Ajax have won only two of their last 10 CL matches.
(Compiled by Paul Radford; To query or comment on this story
