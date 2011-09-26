Sept 26 Facts and figures relating to Tuesday's Champions League matches in Groups A-D.

GROUP A

P W D L F A Pts

Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Manchester City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Napoli 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

BAYERN MUNICH v MANCHESTER CITY

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Bayern have won eight of their last nine European home games and have lost only one of 17 games in Munich against English clubs, a surprise 2-1 reverse to Norwich City in the 1993-94 UEFA Cup.

* Bayern have met City's Manchester neighbours, United, nine times in the CL and have lost only twice.

* Manchester City, still seeking a first win in Europe's premier club competition, have not won any of their last four European away games and have lost on three of four visits to Germany.

* City have kept clean sheets in four of their last seven European games.

NAPOLI v VILLARREAL

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Villarreal 1, draws 1

Previous matches

EL: GP 17/2/11 Napoli 0 Villarreal 0

24/2/11 Villarreal 2 Napoli 1

* Napoli, who are meeting the team which ended their interest in the Europa League in the third round last season, have won just one of their last nine European games.

* Napoli have kept clean sheets in their last five European home games but they have scored only twice in those matches, three of which ended in goalless draws.

* Villarreal have never won on five visits to Italy, the last of which was the 0-0 draw in Naples last season.

* Villarreal have drawn more than half of the CL matches they have played - 12 in 23 games.

GROUP B

P W D L F A Pts

Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

CSKA Moscow 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Lille 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Inter Milan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

CSKA MOSCOW v INTER MILAN

Head-to-head record

Played: 4

Wins: Inter 4

Previous matches CL: GP 23/10/07 CSKA Moscow 1 Inter Milan 2

7/11/07 Inter Milan 4 CSKA Moscow 2 CL: QF 31/03/10 Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 0

6/04/10 CSKA Moscow 0 Inter Milan 1

* CSKA have conceded a mere 11 goals in their last 17 European home games and have not conceded two in a European match in Moscow since Inter won 2-1 in the 2007-08 season.

* CSKA's only two previous CL home games against Italian teams were both against Inter - and both ended in defeat.

* Inter, surprisingly beaten at home by debutants Trabzonspor in their opening game, are on their worst ever run in Europe with three successive defeats and five of their last six games lost.

* Inter's team in the match against Trabzonspor contained nine South Americans, five from Argentina and four from Brazil.

TRABZONSPOR v LILLE

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Trabzonspor, despite their success against Inter on their CL debut, have scored only five goals in their last nine European matches.

* Trabzonspor lost their last home game against a French club, going down 3-1 to Toulouse two years ago in the Europa League.

* Lille drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce on their only previous visit to Turkey in the 2009-10 Europa League.

* Lille have not won any of their last nine European away games and have conceded three goals in four of those matches. They have failed to score in six of their 10 CL away games

GROUP C

P W D L F A Pts

Basel 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Manchester United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Otelul Galati 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

MANCHESTER UNITED v BASEL

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: United 1, draws 1

Previous matches CL: GP2 26/11/02 Basel 1 Manchester United 3

12/03/03 Manchester United 1 Basel 1

* United had to come from 1-0 behind at halftime to draw at home with Basel in their last meeting at Old Trafford in the 2002-03 CL. Their equaliser was scored by former right back Gary Neville, one of only two goals the defender scored in 110 CL games.

* United have lost only one of their last 32 CL home games but have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the last four.

* Basel have earned surprise draws on both of their visits to England. As against United, they drew 1-1 away to Liverpool in the 2002-03 season.

* Basle have won only one of 11 matches against English clubs, a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup in 2006. They have lost seven of those 11.

OTELUL GALATI v BENFICA Head-to-head record - no matches

* Otelul, seeking their first CL points, have scored just twice in their last five European games.

* Otelul have not conceded a goal in any of their last three European home games and have kept clean sheets in five of the seven they have played.

* Benfica have lost only one of their last 13 European games and only one of their last six away.

* Benfica have never lost in Romania on five visits and have won their last two matches there.

GROUP D

P W D L F A Pts

Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Olympique Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

OLYMPIQUE LYON v DINAMO ZAGREB

Head-to-head record - no matches

. Lyon, despite a creditable 0-0 away draw with Ajax in their opening game, are on a run of six CL matches without a win, their worst ever record. . Lyon will be playing their 100th CL game of which they have won 47 and lost 28. They become only the 10th club to record a century of matches in the competition. . Dinamo have failed to score in three of their last four European away games and have not found the net in four of their six previous CL away matches. . Dinamo's 1-0 win over Auxerre in the UEFA Cup in 1989-90, was their only victory in six matches in France.

REAL MADRID v AJAX AMSTERDAM

Head-to-head record

Played: 8

Wins: Ajax 4, Real 3, draws 1 EC: R1 20/09/67 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 1

11/10/67 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1

(after extra time) EC: SF 11/04/73 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 1

25/04/73 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1 CL: GP 13/09/95 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 0

22/11/95 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2 CL: GP 15/09/10 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 0

23/11/10 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 4 . Before losing 2-0 to Barcelona in last year's semi-final, Real had won five consecutive CL games at the Bernabeu, scoring 15 goals and conceding none. . Real have kept clean sheets in nine of their last 13 CL games. . Ajax have lost their last four games against Spanish clubs and have failed to score in the last three. They have not won a match in Spain since beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 after extra time in the 1997 CL quarter-finals. . Ajax have won only two of their last 10 CL matches. (Compiled by Paul Radford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)