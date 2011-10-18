Oct 18 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's
Champions League matches in Groups E-H.
GROUP E
P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Valencia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Genk 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
BAYER LEVERKUSEN v VALENCIA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Bayer have not won any of their last seven games against
Spanish clubs and have won just one of the last 11, losing
seven.
* If Bayer concede a goal it will be the 100th in what will
be their 60th CL game. They have kept clean sheets in just two
of their last 19 games against Spanish opposition.
* If Valencia find the net they will become just the 15th
team to have scored 450 goals in European competition.
* Valencia have not won any of their last five CL games but
four of those were draws. They have drawn nine of their last 14
European matches.
CHELSEA v GENK
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Chelsea, who have failed to score in two of their last
three CL home games, have won all three home games they have
played against Belgian sides without conceding a goal.
* Chelsea have won only one of their last five CL games and
have scored only six goals in their last seven.
* Genk have not won any of their eight CL games and have
failed to score in six of them.
* Genk have never played an English, or even a British, club
before.
- -
GROUP F
P W D L F A Pts
Olympique Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Arsenal 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Borussia Dortmund 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE v ARSENAL
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Marseille have kept clean sheets in seven of their last
eight CL games. In that run, they have scored 17 times and
conceded just two goals, both of them in last season's 2-1 away
defeat to Manchester United in the knockout round.
* Marseille have won seven of the 10 home games they have
played against English teams and lost just two, both to
Liverpool.
* Arsenal have won only one of their last nine CL away
games, of which they have lost six.
* Arsenal have won their last three away games against
French clubs and have not lost any of their eight away matches
in France.
OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Olympiakos have lost their last four CL games but have
been defeated in only two of their last 10 at home.
* Olympiakos have recorded big wins in each of their last
three home games against German clubs. They beat Hertha Berlin
4-0 in the UEFA Cup three seasons ago and beat Werder Bremen 3-0
the previous season in the CL and Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 in the
2002-03 CL.
* Borussia, who have won only three of their last 15 CL away
matches, are playing in their 170th European game but their
first against a Greek club.
* Borussia's 3-0 defeat to Marseille in their last match was
only their second loss in 11 European games.
- -
GROUP G
P W D L F A Pts
APOEL Nicosia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Zenit St Petersburg 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Porto 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
SHAKHTAR DONETSK v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Shakhtar have not won any of their last four CL games but
they have a good home record with just one defeat in their last
17 in the CL. They have won 12 of those and kept clean sheets in
10.
* Shakhtar have won both of their two previous home games in
Europe against Russian teams. They beat CSKA Moscow 2-0 three
seasons ago in the UEFA Cup and Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in the
2003-04 CL qualifiers.
* Zenit have lost their last three European away games and
three out of four in the CL.
* Zenit, who have never met a Ukrainian team before, have
won nine of their last 12 European games.
PORTO v APOEL NICOSIA
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Porto 2
Previous matches
CL: GP 21/10/09 Porto 2 APOEL Nicosia 1
3/11/09 APOEL Nicosia 0 Porto 1
* Europa League champions Porto have won 15 of their last 19
European games and have lost only one of their last 10 at home.
* Ten South American players have started CL games for Porto
this season, compared with just two from Portugal.
* APOEL, the surprise group leaders, have not lost any of
their last four CL games, and have lost just two of their last
16 European matches.
* APOEL have lost on all three previous visits to Portugal,
including a 16-1 hammering by Sporting Lisbon in the 1963-64 Cup
Winners Cup, a score which remains a European club record.
- -
GROUP H
P W D L F A Pts
AC Milan 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Barcelona 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
BATE Borisov 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
AC MILAN v BATE BORISOV
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Milan 2
Previous matches
UEFA: R1 20/09/01 BATE Borisov 0 AC Milan 2
27/09/01 AC Milan 4 BATE Borisov 0
* Milan have won only two of their last nine CL matches and
have failed to score in four of the last eight.
* Milan, group leaders but with a good margin of improvement
available, have won only two of their last 11 European home
games.
* BATE have not won any of the eight CL matches they have
played but have an admirable away record with three draws out of
four.
* BATE have not beaten an Italian team in four games and
failed to score on both previous trips to Italy though they did
return with a creditable 0-0 draw with Juventus in their last CL
appearance three seasons ago.
BARCELONA v VIKTORIA PLZEN
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Barcelona's Lionel Messi has an amazing record of 20 goals
in his last 20 CL matches.
* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last eight CL games, have
scored in each of their last 23 CL matches. They are unbeaten in
their last 11 at home though they did draw their last two after
winning the previous nine.
* Viktoria have won three of their last four European away
games but still await a first CL win in their debut season.
* Viktoria travel without great expectation. Czech teams
have lost on four of five games away to Barcelona, and, apart
from Sparta Prague's shock 1-0 win in the 1985-86 European Cup,
they have conceded at least three goals on every occasion.
