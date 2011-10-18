Oct 18 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's Champions League matches in Groups E-H.

GROUP E

P W D L F A Pts

Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Valencia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

Genk 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

BAYER LEVERKUSEN v VALENCIA

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Bayer have not won any of their last seven games against Spanish clubs and have won just one of the last 11, losing seven.

* If Bayer concede a goal it will be the 100th in what will be their 60th CL game. They have kept clean sheets in just two of their last 19 games against Spanish opposition.

* If Valencia find the net they will become just the 15th team to have scored 450 goals in European competition.

* Valencia have not won any of their last five CL games but four of those were draws. They have drawn nine of their last 14 European matches.

CHELSEA v GENK

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Chelsea, who have failed to score in two of their last three CL home games, have won all three home games they have played against Belgian sides without conceding a goal.

* Chelsea have won only one of their last five CL games and have scored only six goals in their last seven.

* Genk have not won any of their eight CL games and have failed to score in six of them.

* Genk have never played an English, or even a British, club before.

- -

GROUP F

P W D L F A Pts

Olympique Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Arsenal 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Borussia Dortmund 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE v ARSENAL

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Marseille have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight CL games. In that run, they have scored 17 times and conceded just two goals, both of them in last season's 2-1 away defeat to Manchester United in the knockout round.

* Marseille have won seven of the 10 home games they have played against English teams and lost just two, both to Liverpool.

* Arsenal have won only one of their last nine CL away games, of which they have lost six.

* Arsenal have won their last three away games against French clubs and have not lost any of their eight away matches in France.

OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS v BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Olympiakos have lost their last four CL games but have been defeated in only two of their last 10 at home.

* Olympiakos have recorded big wins in each of their last three home games against German clubs. They beat Hertha Berlin 4-0 in the UEFA Cup three seasons ago and beat Werder Bremen 3-0 the previous season in the CL and Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 in the 2002-03 CL.

* Borussia, who have won only three of their last 15 CL away matches, are playing in their 170th European game but their first against a Greek club.

* Borussia's 3-0 defeat to Marseille in their last match was only their second loss in 11 European games.

- -

GROUP G

P W D L F A Pts

APOEL Nicosia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Zenit St Petersburg 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Porto 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

SHAKHTAR DONETSK v ZENIT ST PETERSBURG

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Shakhtar have not won any of their last four CL games but they have a good home record with just one defeat in their last 17 in the CL. They have won 12 of those and kept clean sheets in 10.

* Shakhtar have won both of their two previous home games in Europe against Russian teams. They beat CSKA Moscow 2-0 three seasons ago in the UEFA Cup and Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in the 2003-04 CL qualifiers.

* Zenit have lost their last three European away games and three out of four in the CL.

* Zenit, who have never met a Ukrainian team before, have won nine of their last 12 European games.

PORTO v APOEL NICOSIA

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Porto 2

Previous matches

CL: GP 21/10/09 Porto 2 APOEL Nicosia 1

3/11/09 APOEL Nicosia 0 Porto 1

* Europa League champions Porto have won 15 of their last 19 European games and have lost only one of their last 10 at home.

* Ten South American players have started CL games for Porto this season, compared with just two from Portugal.

* APOEL, the surprise group leaders, have not lost any of their last four CL games, and have lost just two of their last 16 European matches.

* APOEL have lost on all three previous visits to Portugal, including a 16-1 hammering by Sporting Lisbon in the 1963-64 Cup Winners Cup, a score which remains a European club record.

- -

GROUP H

P W D L F A Pts

AC Milan 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Barcelona 2 1 1 0 7 2 4

BATE Borisov 2 0 1 1 1 6 1

Viktoria Plzen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

AC MILAN v BATE BORISOV

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Milan 2

Previous matches

UEFA: R1 20/09/01 BATE Borisov 0 AC Milan 2

27/09/01 AC Milan 4 BATE Borisov 0

* Milan have won only two of their last nine CL matches and have failed to score in four of the last eight.

* Milan, group leaders but with a good margin of improvement available, have won only two of their last 11 European home games.

* BATE have not won any of the eight CL matches they have played but have an admirable away record with three draws out of four.

* BATE have not beaten an Italian team in four games and failed to score on both previous trips to Italy though they did return with a creditable 0-0 draw with Juventus in their last CL appearance three seasons ago.

BARCELONA v VIKTORIA PLZEN

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Barcelona's Lionel Messi has an amazing record of 20 goals in his last 20 CL matches.

* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last eight CL games, have scored in each of their last 23 CL matches. They are unbeaten in their last 11 at home though they did draw their last two after winning the previous nine.

* Viktoria have won three of their last four European away games but still await a first CL win in their debut season.

* Viktoria travel without great expectation. Czech teams have lost on four of five games away to Barcelona, and, apart from Sparta Prague's shock 1-0 win in the 1985-86 European Cup, they have conceded at least three goals on every occasion. (Compiled by Paul Radford)