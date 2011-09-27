Sept 27 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's Champions League matches in Groups E-H.

GROUP E

P W D L F A Pts

Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Genk 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Valencia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

BAYER LEVERKUSEN v GENK

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Bayer have lost their last three European games and are also on a run of three consecutive defeats in the CL, dating from their last appearance seven years ago.

* Bayer won both of their two previous CL games against Belgian clubs, beating Lierse 1-0 in Leverkusen and 2-0 away in the 1997-98 season.

* Genk are on a run of four consecutive draws in the competition and have still to win a CL match, having tied five of the seven played.

* Genk were hammered by their last German opponents, losing 4-1 away to Werder Bremen in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup before losing 5-2 at home.

VALENCIA v CHELSEA

Head-to-head record

Played: 4

Wins: Chelsea 2, draws 2

Previous matches CL: QF 4/04/07 Chelsea 1 Valencia 1

10/04/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2 CL: GP 3/10/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2

11/12/07 Chelsea 0 Valencia 0

* Valencia have not won any of their last four CL games and have won just two of their last nine at home, including two defeats to Chelsea.

* Valencia have not won any of their last six games against English clubs and have lost their last three at home. Apart from the Chelsea games, they lost 1-0 to Manchester United last season in the group stage.

* Chelsea have lost only three of their last 13 CL away games and are unbeaten in their last six in Spain, including three matches against Barcelona which all ended as draws.

* Chelsea have won seven of their last nine CL games against foreign opposition.

GROUP F

P W D L F A Pts

Olympique Marseille 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

ARSENAL v OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Arsenal 1, Olympiakos 1

Previous matches CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 0

9/12/09 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Arsenal 0

* Arsenal have won their last five European home games and are unbeaten in 11, 10 of which they have won. They have never lost at home to a Greek side, winning four of the six matches played.

* Arsenal need one more goal to become the fifth team to score 200 in the CL.

* Olympiakos have lost their last three CL games and have scored just one goal in their last five away.

* Olympiakos have lost all nine matches played in England by at least two goals. They have scored just once and let in 29 goals in those games.

OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE v BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Marseille have not conceded a goal at home in their last three CL games, including fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester United.

* It is the first time Marseille have met a German club in the CL. They won both of their previous home games against German or West German clubs, last beating Werder Bremen 3-2 in the 1998-99 UEFA Cup.

* Borussia are unbeaten in their last four CL games and in their last five European away games.

* Borussia have not scored on their last three visits to France and have won only one of seven away games against French clubs, a 1-0 win over Auxerre in the 1997 CL quarter-finals.

GROUP G

P W D L F A Pts

APOEL Nicosia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Porto 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

ZENIT ST PETERSBURG v PORTO

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Zenit have won their last seven European home games, are unbeaten in 12 and have won nine of their last 10.

* Zenit have not drawn any of their last 14 European games, winning 10 and losing four.

* Europa League winners Porto have won seven of their last eight European games.

* Porto have never lost to a Russian club, winning six of their eight games, including all of the last five. They beat Spartak Moscow 10-3 on aggregate in last season's Europa League quarter-finals.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK v APOEL NICOSIA

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Shakhtar have lost their last three CL games but, before that, they had won seven out of eight.

* Shakhtar have played 152 European matches but have never met a Cypriot team before.

* APOEL lost 2-0 to Zorya Voroshilovgrad on their only previous visit to Ukraine in the 1973-74 European Cup. They also lost the home leg 1-0.

* APOEL, who recorded their first CL victory when they beat Zenit in this season's opening game, have an excellent recent record of just two defeats in their last 15 European matches.

GROUP H

P W D L F A Pts

Barcelona 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

AC Milan 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

BATE Borisov 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Viktoria Plzen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

BATE BORISOV v BARCELONA

Head-to-head record - no matches

* BATE are unbeaten in nine European matches, including six in this season's qualifiers, but have drawn six of them. They have still to win a CL game.

* BATE have lost all four matches played against Spanish clubs, including the home and away legs against Real Madrid in their first CL appearance three years ago.

* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games and have won three of their last four away.

* Barcelona have scored at least one goal in each of their last 22 Champions League games.

AC MILAN v VIKTORIA PLZEN

Head-to-head record - no matches

* Milan, like Arsenal, are on 199 CL goals and need one more to become the fifth (or sixth) team to reach the 200 mark. If they concede a goal it would be the 300th they have let in in their 334th European game.

* Despite an excellent away draw in Barcelona in their opening game, Milan have a poor recent record with just two wins in their last 14 CL matches, curiously both 2-0 wins over French club Auxerre.

* Viktoria are unbeaten in their seven European games this season, six of them in the qualifiers.

* Viktoria have never played an Italian club before. The last time they played a team from one of the top nations, they lost 6-1 to Bayern Munich in the 1971-72 Cup Winners Cup.