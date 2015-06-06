BERLIN, June 6 Ivan Rakitic was on target as Barcelona led Juventus 1-0 after a dazzling first half in the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

All 10 outfield players were involved in the only goal that came in the fourth minute. Neymar fed captain Andres Iniesta in the box and he found Rakitic who made no mistake as he scored the fourth fastest goal in European Cup final history.

Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon, who won the World Cup in this stadium in 2006 with Italy, denied Barca a second goal in the 13th minute with a superb one-handed save from Dani Alves.

Alvaro Morata twice came close for the Italians who refused to buckle under the pressure in a superb match full of chances. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)