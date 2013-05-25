LONDON May 25 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came to Bayern Munich's rescue to keep the score goalless at halftime in the Champions League final against fellow Germans Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Neuer turned over a dipping strike by Robert Lewandowski, stopped a Jakub Blaszczykowski shot with his legs, blocked Sven Bender's snapshot and a Marco Reus effort as treble-chasing Bayern wobbled.

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller was also called into action, tipping a Mario Mandzukic header on to the crossbar in the 27th minute.

As Bayern enjoyed some dominance, Arjen Robben got clear on the right but attempted to dink his shot over Weidenfeller who turned away the effort for a corner.

Then it was Neuer's turn again as he saved with his legs from Lewandowski after a Dortmund counter-attack.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond ;brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402) (Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters) (Reporting by Brian Homewood)