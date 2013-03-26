UPDATE 2-Soccer-Aubameyang hat-trick leads Dortmund into last eight
* Dortmund's Aubameyang grabbed hat-trick in 4-0 win over Benfica
GENEVA, March 26 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be free to face former club Barcelona in the Champions League next week after his two-match suspension was halved on appeal, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.
The volatile Swede was sent off in the last 16 first leg match with Valencia after lunging at full back Andres Guardado with his studs up in PSG's 2-1 victory in Spain. He served the first match of the ban in the second leg.
PSG host the first leg of their quarter-final tie on April 2 with the return in Barcelona on April 10. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)
BARCELONA, March 8 Barcelona's amazing 6-1 victory over Paris St Germain that sent them through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday was not the Harlem Globetrotters, according to coach Luis Enrique.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 8 Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang delivered when it mattered most as he scored a hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 victory over Benfica on Wednesday that secured their Champions League last-eight spot, banishing his dreadful first leg performance.