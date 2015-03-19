LONDON, March 19 Paris St Germain's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was banned for one match by UEFA's Control & Disciplinary Body on Thursday after being sent off during a Champions League last 16 match at Chelsea last week.

UEFA also handed a three-match suspension to PSG's Serge Aurier for insults he posted on social media about the referee after the bad-tempered second leg match at Stamford Bridge which ended in a 2-2 draw and gave PSG qualification on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Ibrahimovic was sent off by Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers in the first half after he went into a tackle with Chelsea midfielder Oscar provoking an orchestrated display of fury by the Chelsea team.

Nine of them surrounded the referee baying at him to send the Swede off although TV replays later showed that Oscar went into the tackle with his studs up and Ibrahimovic tried to pull out of the collision.

He later accused the Chelsea players of acting like "babies" to get him sent off and he will now miss the first leg of the quarter-finals. The draw for that is being made on Friday.

Aurier, who was injured and did not play in the match, made a derogatory remark on his Facebook page about the referee following the dismissal.

The Ivory Coast defender said sorry for his action afterwards on his Twitter account but that did not save him from a three-match ban that will keep him out of the quarter-finals and the first leg of the semis, if PSG get that far. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Julien Pretot)