PARIS, April 2 Paris St Germain are sweating over Zlatan Ibrahimovic's fitness ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final return leg at Chelsea after the Sweden striker picked up a thigh injury on Wednesday.

Talisman Ibrahimovic, who failed to sparkle as PSG won the first leg 3-1 at the Parc des Princes, was substituted after 69 minutes holding his right thigh.

"It's a muscular problem," PSG coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference, adding that Ibrahimovic would undergo medical checks on Thursday.

"He wanted to continue to play but it was not reasonable. I hope he will be back as soon as possible. It's part of the game."

Ibrahimovic, who has scored 10 goals in this season's Champions League and 25 in the French league, had few opportunities against Chelsea.

But Ezequiel Lavezzi scored the opener and forced David Luiz into conceding an own goal with a well taken free kick in the second half.

"He brings depth and speed," said Blanc. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)