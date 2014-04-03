PARIS, April 3 Injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for at least four weeks and will miss next Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final return leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Paris St Germain president Nasser al Khelaifi said on Thursday.

"He won't play at Chelsea. It's impossible," Al Khelaifi told RMC radio.

"We are waiting for the test results but I think he will be out for at least four weeks."

Ibrahimovic was substituted after 69 minutes of PSG's 3-1 first-leg win over Chelsea on Wednesday and limped off holding his right thigh.

Ibrahimovic could also miss a semi-final tie if PSG successfully defend their advantage in London next week. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Clare Lovell)