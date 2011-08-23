ZURICH Aug 23 Bayern Munich cantered into the
Champions League group stages after a 1-0 victory at FC Zurich
on Tuesday while two goals from Giuseppe Rossi rescued
Villarreal against Odense.
Former European Cup winners Bayern, who will host the final
at their Allianz Arena stadium in May, never looked in danger
after Mario Gomez's seventh-minute goal completed a 3-0
aggregate win in their playoff against the Swiss side.
Villarreal, with a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Danes
Odense, struggled to break the deadlock until Rossi scored twice
in 16 minutes in the second half and Carlos Marchena added a
third to seal a 3-0 win on the night.
Dinamo Zagreb progressed 4-3 on aggregate despite losing 2-0
at Sweden's Malmo, who like Odense had never qualified for the
Champions League proper.
Wisla Krakow, another side hoping to make their debut, were
also thwarted as they lost 3-1 at APOEL Nicosia and were beaten
3-2 overall.
Ailton scored twice for the Cypriot side including the
decisive goal in the 87th minute.
Racing Genk's match at home to Maccabi Haifa went into
extra-time when the Belgians led 2-1 after normal time, the
Israelis having won the first leg by the same score.
