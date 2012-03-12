By Brian Homewood
| BERNE, March 12
BERNE, March 12 England and Germany will be left
without any teams in the Champions League quarter-finals unless
Chelsea and Bayern Munich can overturn first-leg deficits in
this week's ties.
By contrast, Italy's Serie A, often criticised for its
crumbling stadiums, falling attendances and written off as a
league in perpetual decline, could end up with all three of its
teams in the last eight.
Chelsea have a 3-1 deficit going into the second leg of
their round-of-16 tie at home to a buoyant Napoli team who have
won their last five league games, hammering Cagliari 6-3 last
Friday.
Bayern find themselves 1-0 down to FC Basel, the surprise
package along with APOEL Nicosia, and must end the Swiss
champions' unbeaten away record in this season's competition if
they are to progress.
Failure to do so would be unthinkable for the Bavarians who
are desperate to reach the final which will take place at their
own Allianz Arena.
In the week's other ties, Claudio Ranieri's ageing Inter
Milan, the 2010 champions, trail 1-0 to Olympique Marseille
before hosting the French side, while Real Madrid should see off
CSKA Moscow after a 1-1 draw in freezing conditions in Russia.
The eventual winners will join titleholders Barcelona,
seven-times champions AC Milan, twice former winners Benfica and
underdogs APOEL in Friday's draw for the quarter-finals.
Chelsea's elimination would leave the English Premier League
without a quarter-finalist for the first time since the 1995/96
season.
Arsenal went out last week, their 3-0 win over Milan not
enough after they were trounced 4-0 in the first leg, while
Manchester United and Manchester City fell in the group stage.
German champions Borussia Dortmund also went out in the
group stage while Bayer Leverkusen sank without trace against
Barcelona, losing 7-1 at the Nou Camp last week for a 10-2
aggregate defeat.
That leaves Bayern Munich flying the flag for the
Bundesliga, which next season will win a third direct place in
the group stage at the expense of Serie A.
MARADONA ERA
Napoli, the only one of this season's five debutants still
standing, twice took part in the old European Cup during Diego
Maradona's days but never progressed beyond the second round.
"Maradona's days remain the best in Napoli's history, but we
feel we are nearly on a par with that era and that makes us
proud," said Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri, who will be serving
the second of a two-match touchline ban.
Their three-pronged strikeforce of Edinson Cavani, who has
five goals, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marek Hamsik is one of the most
dangerous in the competition.
Chelsea have undergone a managerial change since the first
leg with Roberto Di Matteo being appointed replacing the sacked
Andre Villas-Boas.
Basel are attempting to become the first Swiss side to reach
the last eight since Grasshoppers in 1978/79 during the days of
the old European Cup.
The Swiss champions are often regarded as a model club,
shunning expensive transfers and relying on a mix of home-grown
youngsters and experienced players such as strikers Marco
Streller and Alexander Frei, who have returned home for a
swansong.
Bayern have won 11 of their last 12 European home games,
although went out at the same stage last year when they lost 3-2
to Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena.
Ranieri has narrowly escaped suffering the same fate as
Villas-Boas since Olympique's 1-0 first leg win and the
Champions League remains Inter's chance to save their season
after dropping to seventh in Serie A.
Inter's team in the first leg had an average age of 31 years
331 days, breaking their own Champions League record of 31 years
317 days set earlier this season against Marseille's compatriots
Lille.
Real's form this season suggests they should have little
trouble in disposing of CSKA in Madrid, where conditions will be
balmy compared to the sub-zero temperatures for the first leg in
Moscow.
Jose Mourinho's team completed the group stage with a 100
percent record, although they need to be wary of CSKA's Ivory
Coast forward Seydou Doumbia who has scored five goals in six
Champions League games this season and 12 goals in 13 European
matches in the last two years.
(Editing by Sonia Oxley)
