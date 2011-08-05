NYON, Switzerland Aug 5 Arsenal have been handed a tough draw against Serie A team Udinese in the final qualifying round of the Champions League on Friday.

Olympique Lyon take on Rubin Kazan while Bayern Munich, whose Allianz Arena will stage the final, got off relatively lightly with a tie against Swiss side FC Zurich.

Former European champions Benfica must play Twente Enschede and Spain's Villarreal were pitted against Odense of Denmark.

The first legs will be played on Aug. 16-17 with the return matches one week later.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories