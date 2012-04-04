UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
April 4 Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-2 win on the night over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday while Chelsea squeezed past gallant 10-man Benfica 2-1 to set up a re-match against holders Barcelona.
Chelsea's 3-1 aggregate win, after a nerve-racking finale, means they will repeat their acrimonious semi-final of three seasons ago when the Catalans won on away goals.
Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Lisbon, Chelsea reached halftime in a dominant position after Frank Lampard scored a 21st-minute penalty and Benfica skipper Maxi Pereira was sent off for a second yellow card five minutes before the break.
However, twice European champions Benfica refused to lie down and grabbed a deserved equaliser with a Javi Garcia header with five minutes to go.
As the Portuguese pressed for a tie-winning goal, they were caught on the break as former Porto player Raul Meireles struck the winner in stoppage time to send Chelsea to the semi-finals for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as nine-times champions Real ended APOEL's dream run with an 8-2 aggregate win to set up a semi-final against Bayern Munich.
Ronaldo and Kaka scored before the break, Gustavo Manduca pulled one back in the 67th minute but Ronaldo with a freekick and a Jose Callejon goal made it 4-1.
Esteban Solari netted a penalty for the visitors but Angel Di Maria immediately lobbed a fifth for Real against the first Cypriot team to reach the quarter-finals of any European competition.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.