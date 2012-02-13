BERNE Feb 13 AC Milan and Barcelona, having
cantered untroubled through the group stage, finally face
testing opposition this week as the Champions League resumes
following a two-month winter break.
Titleholders Barcelona, who averaged four goals per away
game in the group stage, should find the going a lot tougher
when they visit Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, the scene of their
last defeat in Germany.
Milan host Arsenal on Wednesday and will be painfully aware
that their last three participations in the tournament have
ended in the last 16 at the hands of English Premier League
opposition.
APOEL Nicosia, who visit Olympique Lyon on Tuesday, and
Zenit St Petersburg, who host twice former winners Benfica in
the freezing Russian winter on Wednesday, are the only newcomers
to this stage of the tournament.
The remaining four ties will be played on Feb. 21-22.
The line-up for the round of 16 has a familiar look with
eight of the teams having reached the same stage last year.
France, Spain, England, Italy and Germany are represented as
usual, joined by clubs from Russia, Cyprus and Portugal, instead
of Ukraine and Denmark last time around.
Manchester United were the only one of the favourites who
failed to make it past a group stage which has generally become
a formality for the top sides with frequent one-sided contests.
UNTROUBLED MILAN
AC Milan and Barcelona faced each other in the group stage
but were untroubled by Viktoria Plzen and BATE Borisov as they
both qualified with two matches to spare.
Barcelona are unbeaten on their last seven visits to
Germany, their last defeat coming against the same opponents in
the 2000-01 season.
Leverkusen, although unimpressive in the Bundesliga, won all
their home games in Group E as they qualified at the expense of
Valencia.
Serie A leaders Milan lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in the
group stage, with both teams having already qualified, and
Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has promised to follow Barca's
example by attacking at the San Siro.
"You always have to push for a goal when you play away in
the first leg because it gives you a cushion for the second
leg," said the Frenchman whose side eliminated Milan at the same
stage three years ago and are in the last 16 for the 12th season
in a row.
"We will try to score, of course - we always do. The system
rewards the audacious away from home."
Seven-times champions Milan subsequently lost to Manchester
United in 2010 and Tottenham Hotspur last year.
Benfica, with a largely South American team, are likely to
face temperatures well below freezing when they visit Zenit St
Petersburg.
The Russians may be rusty, however, as it will be their
first competitive match since the winter break.
In the other tie, there is a vast gulf in experience between
Olympique Lyon, who are in the last 16 for the ninth time in a
row, against APOEL, the first team from Cyprus to reach this
stage.
