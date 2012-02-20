BERNE Feb 20 Surprise package FC Basel
will be the only reigning domestic champions in action in the
Champions League this week as they host Bayern Munich in the
first leg of the round of 16.
Napoli, at home to Chelsea, and Inter Milan, away to
Olympique Marseille, will attempt to continue Italy's impressive
run in the competition, defying suggestions that Serie A is in a
downward spiral.
Real Madrid will have to face the rigours of the Russian
winter on their visit to CSKA Moscow where they must also adapt
to the Luzhniki's stadium plastic pitch.
It may, however, be preferable to the awful conditions
Benfica faced at Zenit St Petersburg last week where their coach
Jorge de Jesus compared the frozen, bumpy pitch to a "field used
for a kickabout."
Swiss champions and league leaders Basel, who pulled off the
only major upset of a predictable group stage when they beat
Manchester United 2-1 to qualify at the expense of the English
side, go into Wednesday's game with 13-match unbeaten run behind
them.
Basel coach Heikko Vogel, given the job on a full-time basis
following the win over United, knows plenty about the Bavarians
as he spent nine years working in their youth department.
A further twist is that Basel winger Xherdan Shaqiri will be
playing against his future club, having signed for Bayern two
weeks ago. He will join them in the summer.
The two sides met in the group stage last season when Bayern
came from behind to win 2-1 with Bastian Schweinsteiger scoring
both their goals.
"Schweini" also scored twice for Germany at the same St
Jakob Park stadium during Euro 2008.
Bayern, whose Allianz arena will host the final, finished
third in the Bundesliga last season and had to face a two-leg
qualifier, where they beat Basel's compatriots FC Zurich to
reach the group stage.
MORE ENCOURAGEMENT
Italy was the only country which managed to get all three of
its group stage representatives into the last 16 and there was
more encouragement last week with AC Milan's 4-0 thrashing of
Arsenal.
Napoli, an erratic side who save their best for the big
occasion, also face Premier League opposition in troubled
Chelsea on Tuesday.
Third in Serie A last season, they have a formidable home
record and are unbeaten in 11 games at the San Paolo since
returning to European competition in 2008 following a 13-year
absence.
They will be missing coach Walter Mazzarri, banned for two
matches after he was sent off for pushing Villarreal forward
Nilmar in a group game in December.
Mazzarri, who said he was trying to galvanise his players,
shrugged off suggestions that Chelsea were struggling.
"Chelsea is a team which is rich in champions," he said.
"They have players who are used to these international
competitions and I don't think we are by any means facing a team
in crisis.
Inter Milan, who have taken only one point from their last
15 in Serie A, will have to put domestic worries aside on their
visit to Olympique Marseille on Wednesday.
Claudio Ranieri's team lost 3-0 at home to Bologna, their
second home defeat against teams from the lower end of the table
in six days, on Friday, and fans called for the return of Jose
Mourinho, who led their treble-winning campaign two seasons ago.
The Special One, however, has worries of his own as he leads
Real Madrid to Moscow where the forecast on Tuesday is for snow
showers and a minimum temperature of minus nine Celsius.
Real were the only team to come through the Group Stage with
maximum points and are also dominating the Liga.
CSKA, who qualified as runners-up in the 2010 Russian
Premier League, have been out of action since December due to
the winter break.
