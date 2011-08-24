BERNE Aug 24 Olympique Lyon qualified for
the Champions League proper for the 12th time in a row
after holding on for a 1-1 draw at Rubin Kazan in the second leg
of their playoff tie on Wednesday.
Leading 3-1 from the first leg, the French side comfortably
rode out the first hour before the Russians began to pile on the
pressure.
Aleksei Medvedev went close twice before Bebras Natcho
volleyed in Obafemi Martins' pass with 13 minutes left, leaving
the hosts one goal from an away goals win.
But they were left deflated after Bakary Kone was first to
an inswinging corner to head in the equaliser three minutes from
time and send Olympique through 4-2 on aggregate.
The remaining four playoff ties were being played later on
Wednesday with Arsenal, who have taken part in the last 13
editions of the group stage, defending a 1-0 lead at Udinese.
