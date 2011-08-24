BERNE Aug 24 Olympique Lyon qualified for the Champions League proper for the 12th time in a row after holding on for a 1-1 draw at Rubin Kazan in the second leg of their playoff tie on Wednesday.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, the French side comfortably rode out the first hour before the Russians began to pile on the pressure.

Aleksei Medvedev went close twice before Bebras Natcho volleyed in Obafemi Martins' pass with 13 minutes left, leaving the hosts one goal from an away goals win.

But they were left deflated after Bakary Kone was first to an inswinging corner to head in the equaliser three minutes from time and send Olympique through 4-2 on aggregate.

The remaining four playoff ties were being played later on Wednesday with Arsenal, who have taken part in the last 13 editions of the group stage, defending a 1-0 lead at Udinese. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

