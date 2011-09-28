* Barca hammer BATE 5-0 away
* Milan, Marseille, Arsenal among winners
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 28 Holders Barcelona
barely broke a sweat in a ruthless 5-0 hammering of BATE Borisov
while former champions AC Milan made harder work of finding the
net before overcoming new boys Viktoria Plzen 2-0 in the
Champions League on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi drew level with Ladislau Kubala as Barca's
second highest scorer of all time thanks to a double in a
dominant performance on a rainy night in Minsk as the Spaniards
went joint top of Group H along with Milan.
Seven-times champions Milan needed second-half goals to
break the deadlock against Czech side Plzen at the San Siro with
Zlatan Ibrahimovic converting a 53rd-minute penalty and setting
up Antonio Cassano for the second 13 minutes later.
On a good night for former European champions, Olympique
Marseille distanced themselves from a poor domestic campaign to
demolish Borussia Dortmund 3-0 as the German champions matched
their lacklustre early Bundesliga form.
"It was not perfect but we've got six points," was the
verdict of Marseille coach Didier Deschamps, who watched a sour
end to the game when substitute Jordan Ayew was sent off in
stoppage time, picking up a second yellow card for diving.
Brother and Ghana forward Andre Ayew scored twice for the
hosts and France striker Loic Remy got the other as they
maintained their perfect start in Group F, where they have a
two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.
Arsene Wenger's side enjoyed a better outcome to fellow
English club Chelsea in nervy endings to their games, holding on
to an early lead to beat Olympiakos Piraeus 2-1 while Andre
Villas-Boas' men conceded a late penalty to draw 1-1 in
Valencia.
While Wenger watched the game from the stands as he served
the last match of his touchline ban, teenager Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain made a dream start to his European debut with
an eighth-minute opener.
The injury-hit London side were two up after 20 minutes
through Brazilian left back Andre Santos before the Greek
visitors got back into the game with a David Fuster header on 27
minutes and from then on Arsenal merely hung on.
EFFORTLESS CLASS
Many miles away in Belarus, Barcelona made no such meal of
their early lead as the champions seemed to barely let their
hosts touch the ball.
BATE helped Barca on their way with Aleksandr Volodko's
19th-minute own goal and a header from Pedro followed three
minutes later.
Argentine World Player of the Year Messi headed in just
before the break and smashed a fourth high into the net to reach
194 club goals. Still aged only 24, Messi is now only 41 goals
behind top scorer Cesar Rodriguez.
"As Pep Guardiola said at the weekend (after Messi scored a
hat-trick against Atletico Madrid), we are watching history
being made so we should try and enjoy it, because we know it
will be very difficult to see another player like him," Barca's
Javier Mascherano said.
David Villa wrapped up the scoring against BATE, who despite
effectively playing 10 at the back could not contain Barca's
effortless class.
Back in Spain, Barca's La Liga rivals Valencia were anything
but effortless against Chelsea, looking nervous despite their
home advantage and they fell behind to a Frank Lampard
first-time strike in the 56th minute.
The English side had plenty of chances to go further ahead
but instead wiped out all their good work when substitute
Salomon Kalou needlessly flapped an arm at a Valencia cross and
the referee pointed to the spot with three minutes left.
Roberto Soldado struck the ball in low for the equaliser as
Chelsea watched the three points evaporate on Juan Mata's return
to his old stomping ground.
"I think it was more deserved for us to win this game,"
Chelsea boss Villas-Boas told Sky Sports. "To be so near to win
the game and to be in such a good position leaves us a little
bit with a feeling we don't like.
"It's useless and pointless to go on about it right now.
These are referees decisions, it's nothing new for Chelsea."
Chelsea lead Group E with four points, one ahead of Bayer
Leverkusen who beat visitors Racing Genk 2-0 with Chelsea old
boy Michael Ballack making sure of the points with a
stoppage-time goal after Lars Bender's first-half strike.
In the night's other games, Zenit St Petersburg beat 10-man
Porto 3-1 in Group G with Roman Shirokov netting a double in
Russia, while in the same group Shakhtar Donetsk drew 1-1 at
home with surprise group leaders APOEL Nicosia.
