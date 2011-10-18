LONDON Oct 18 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney scored two penalties but defender Nemanja Vidic was controversially sent off as they kick-started their Champions League Group C campaign with a 2-0 win over Romanians Otelul Galati in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Manchester City notched up their first ever Champions League win with Sergio Aguero scoring in the third minute of stoppage time to give them a 2-1 victory over Spaniards Villarreal, who heartbreakingly lost for the third straight match in Group A.

City remained third in the group however after the top two, Bayern Munich and Napoli, drew 1-1 in Italy.

Real Madrid, chasing a record-extending 10th European Cup triumph, were the night's highest scorers beating Olympique Lyon 4-0 at the Bernabeu for their third straight win in Group D.

Ajax Amsterdam were the other Group D winners, beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Croatia with their first goals of this season's competition.

Inter Milan moved to the top of Group B with Giampaolo Pazzini scoring in their 1-0 win at Lille. CSKA Moscow moved off the bottom by beating former leaders Trabzonspor 3-0 at home.

Rooney slammed in his first penalty for United after 64 minutes and his second two minutes into added time to give United their first win in Group C.

Vidic was unfortunate to be red-carded for what looked like a high, but not dangerous, challenge on Gabriel Giurgiu.

The Romanian champions had Milan Perendija sent off for a second yellow card for a foul two minutes from time.

Benfica's 2-0 win at Basel put them top of Group C on seven points, followed by United (5), Basel (4) and Otelul (0). The only blot on Benfica's night was a late red card for Emerson. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)