* United and City get first wins
* Dominant Real outclass Lyon
* Benfica win away again
(Adds details, quotes)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Oct 18 Manchester's two-pronged assault
on the Champions League finally sprang to life on Tuesday when
United won their first match of the campaign by beating
Romanians Otelul Galati 2-0 away and City left it until stoppage
time to beat Villarreal 2-1.
City's victory was their first in Europe's elite competition
after they drew and lost in their only matches in the European
Cup in 1968 and started this season's Champions League campaign
with a draw against Napoli and a defeat at Bayern Munich.
A Carlos Marchena own goal just before halftime brought City
level after Cani gave Villarreal the lead in the fourth minute
but just as the game seemed headed for a stalemate, substitute
Sergio Aguero got the winner three minutes into stoppage time.
City manager Roberto Mancini, a seriously unhappy man when
Argentine striker Carlos Tevez allegedly refused to come off the
bench against Bayern Munich three weeks ago, was absolutely
ecstatic at the end after Aguero's last-gasp strike.
"It was such an important goal because the group is very
open and we can still get first place," said Mancini.
With Napoli and Bayern Munich drawing 1-1 at the San Paulo
Stadium, the German side stay top of Group A with seven points,
followed by the Italians (5), City (4) and Villarreal (0).
Napoli goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis saved a penalty from
Mario Gomez early in the second half as they salvaged a point
after Toni Kroos put Bayern ahead in the second minute.
Napoli, unbeaten at home since returning to Europe three
seasons ago, equalised six minutes before halftime when Holger
Badstuber deflected a Christian Maggio cross into his own net.
While City's result left them third in their group, United
climbed to second in Group B after striker Wayne Rooney scored
two penalties against the Romanian champions.
However, United finished with 10 men after defender Nemanja
Vidic, back in the side for the first time since an injury in
August, was controversially sent off soon after they took the
lead.
LABOURED WIN
It was a far from easy win for United who laboured for long
periods but Rooney, sent off playing for England in a Euro 2012
qualifier against Montenegro on his last trip to eastern Europe,
made sure of the points with two well-struck penalties.
Vidic was unfortunate to be red-carded for what looked a
clumsy rather than dangerous challenge on Gabriel Giurgiu but
United manager Alex Ferguson said he could understand why the
Serbia international was dismissed.
Ferguson told Sky Sports: "He has raised his foot, and in
the context of the referee's interpretation when you play in
Europe, I can see why he has given him the red card, but it is
very harsh I think."
Asked if United would appeal against the dismissal, he
added: "I don't think so, I don't think you win these things".
The Romanian champions had Milan Perendija sent off after
receiving a second yellow card for a foul two minutes from time.
Benfica's 2-0 win at Basel, with goals from Brazilian Bruno
Cesar and a superb freekick by Paraguayan Oscar Cardozo, secured
a second straight away win and put them top of Group C on seven
points followed by United (5), Basel (4) and Otelul (0).
The only blot on Benfica's night was a late red card for
Emerson and the sending off of coach Jorge Jesus for dissent.
Real Madrid, chasing a record-extending 10th European Cup
triumph, were the night's highest scorers as they beat Olympique
Lyon 4-0 at the Bernabeu for their third straight win in Group D
much to the delight of coach Jose Mourinho.
"Our group isn't easy, we are doing a good job," he said.
"We have nine points from nine. It was only easy against Lyon
because we played well from the first minute."
Real were utterly dominant against a side that have given
them problems in the past, but there was little doubt about the
outcome on Tuesday once Karim Benzema had struck against his old
club in the 19th minute.
Sami Khedira (47th), Mesut Ozil (55th) and Sergio Ramos
(81st) all scored as Lyon retreated into their shell, seemingly
more concerned with avoiding a heavier defeat than trying to win
the match.
Ajax Amsterdam were the other Group D winners, beating
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Croatia with their first goals of this
season's competition from Derk Boerrigter and Christian Eriksen
at either end of the second half as they moved into second spot.
Real lead with nine points, Ajax and Lyon both have four and
Dinamo Zagreb are looking at the exit door after three defeats.
Inter Milan, European champions two seasons ago, moved to
the top of Group B with Giampaolo Pazzini scoring in their 1-0
win at Lille while CSKA Moscow moved off the bottom by beating
former leaders Trabzonspor 3-0 at home.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)