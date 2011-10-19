LONDON Oct 19 Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea maintained their serene progress towards the Champions League knockout stage with home wins on Wednesday but Olympique Marseille's flying start ended with a stoppage-time defeat by Arsenal.

It is only the halfway stage in qualifying but Group H already looks done and dusted after holders Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 2-0 and Milan defeated BATE Borisov by the same score to both move to seven points.

Group E leaders Chelsea hammered Racing Genk 5-0 with two goals for a sharp-looking Fernando Torres to move to seven points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen after the Germans secured a 2-1 home win over third-placed Valencia.

Marseille had won their first two games without conceding a goal but they showed precious little attacking intent, particularly in a dire second half, and were punished when substitute Aaron Ramsey scored at the death.

That took Arsenal top on seven points, one ahead of Marseille. Olympiakos are third on three points after they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Athens.

APOEL Nicosia's impressive run continued as they drew 1-1 at Porto to remain top of Group G on five points. Zenit St Petersburg are second on four after their 2-2 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto are third on four and Shakhtar have two.