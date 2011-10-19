LONDON Oct 19 Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea
maintained their serene progress towards the Champions League
knockout stage with home wins on Wednesday but Olympique
Marseille's flying start ended with a stoppage-time defeat by
Arsenal.
It is only the halfway stage in qualifying but Group H
already looks done and dusted after holders Barcelona beat
Viktoria Plzen 2-0 and Milan defeated BATE Borisov by the same
score to both move to seven points.
Group E leaders Chelsea hammered Racing Genk 5-0 with two
goals for a sharp-looking Fernando Torres to move to seven
points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen after the Germans secured
a 2-1 home win over third-placed Valencia.
Marseille had won their first two games without conceding a
goal but they showed precious little attacking intent,
particularly in a dire second half, and were punished when
substitute Aaron Ramsey scored at the death.
That took Arsenal top on seven points, one ahead of
Marseille. Olympiakos are third on three points after they beat
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Athens.
APOEL Nicosia's impressive run continued as they drew 1-1 at
Porto to remain top of Group G on five points. Zenit St
Petersburg are second on four after their 2-2 draw at
Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto are third on four and Shakhtar have two.
(Editing by Ed Osmond; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more soccer stories
double click on the newslink )