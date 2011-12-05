By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Dec 5 English clubs'
reputation as a safe bet for the Champions League knockout stage
will be put to the test this week as Chelsea, Manchester United
and Manchester City risk making early exits in the final round
of group matches.
Of the four Premier League sides competing in Europe's elite
club competition, only Arsenal have secured their place in the
last 16, which for the previous eight seasons has featured at
least three English sides.
Seven berths are up for grabs on Tuesday and Wednesday with
16 teams still in the running to join Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC
Milan, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen,
APOEL Nicosia and Arsenal in the next round.
Chelsea host Valencia on Tuesday in one of four
winner-takes-all encounters, with Andre Villas-Boas' side level
on points with the Spaniards in Group E and only too aware what
failure would mean.
The London team have reached the knockout round every season
since 2003/4 and owner Roman Abramovich has made no secret of
his desire for the continental trophy, showing little patience
with managers who have failed to bring it to him.
Villas-Boas' future has been the subject of much speculation
in the British media after three home defeats in four matches
and the heat will only rise if his side do not progress.
A score draw at Stamford Bridge would take Valencia through.
The Chelsea manager has called it a "life and death
situation" but has some cause for optimism after a
morale-boosting 3-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.
"To find this inner belief and strength today given recent
results was the key," Villas-Boas said.
Premier League rivals Manchester United travel to FC Basel
on Wednesday to determine who will follow Benfica out of Group
C. A draw would be enough but defeat for United would put the
Swiss through.
United suffered a big injury blow on Saturday when goal
poacher Javier Hernandez sustained an ankle injury that will
sideline him for up to four weeks, while midfielders Tom
Cleverley and Anderson and striker Michael Owen are also out.
Even if they do qualify, last season's runners-up face the
unsavoury prospect of finishing second in the group as Benfica
can secure first place with a win at home to Otelul Galati.
Runners-up spot could mean meeting a heavyweight like Barca
or Real in the next round.
COMPLICATED MATHS
Many of the other teams, including Manchester City, would be
grateful to even come second as while they are still in with a
shout, the odds are stacked against them.
Despite setting a blistering pace in the Premier League,
City have fallen short on the continental stage in their debut
season in the competition.
They host Group A winners Bayern on Wednesday needing to win
while hoping Villarreal, without a point so far, beat Napoli at
home.
There is some complicated maths involved in other groups
with any one of three teams able to join Group F winners Arsenal
in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Olympique Marseille, who welcome Borussia Dortmund to the
Velodrome, are favourites to grab the second spot as they sit a
point ahead of third-placed Olympiakos Piraeus who host Arsenal.
Trabzonspor, Lille and CSKA Moscow are vying for the
runners-up spot in Group B with Inter Milan having already
claimed top spot.
Lille and Trabzonspor meet on Wednesday knowing that whoever
wins will go through, while a draw in that match in France would
open the door for CSKA if the Russian side can beat Inter.
Group G is a straightforward shoot-out with second-placed
Zenit St Petersburg travelling to third-placed Porto. The
Portuguese need to win, while the Russians require a draw.
Ajax Amsterdam, who play group winners Real Madrid on
Wednesday, are favourites to take the Group D spot but Olympique
Lyon have an outside chance which depends on a combination of
results and being able to overturn a seven-goal deficit.
The only group already decided is Group H, where Barca will
finish top and AC Milan second.
