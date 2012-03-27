LONDON, March 27 Nine-times European champions Real Madrid and Chelsea, still waiting to win the trophy for the first time, took giant steps on Tuesday towards reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

France striker Karim Benzema struck in the 74th and 90th minutes and Brazilian Kaka was also on target as Real produced a late flurry of goals to beat this season's surprise packages APOEL Nicosia 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg in Cyprus.

In Lisbon, Ivory Coast international Salomon Kalou scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Chelsea won 1-0 at Benfica.

The Premier League side always appeared in control and they finally earned their reward in the 75th minute when Kalou tapped the ball in from close range after good work down the right by Ramires and Fernando Torres.

Real dominated in Nicosia but APOEL, the first Cypriot side to reach the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition, defended solidly to frustrate their opponents until the last 15 minutes.

The arrival of Kaka as a substitute midway through the second half created the breakthrough, the Brazilian producing a superb cross from the left for the diving Benzema to head powerfully home after 74 minutes.

Kaka slotted in the second goal from eight metres following a surging run down the left by his fellow substitute Marcelo and Benzema struck again in the last minute.

Olympique Marseille host Bayern Munich and Barcelona travel to AC Milan in the first legs of the other two quarter-finals on Wednesday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)