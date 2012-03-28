LONDON, March 28 Bayern Munich put one foot in
the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-0 win at Olympique
Marseille and holders Barcelona edged closer after a 0-0 draw at
AC Milan on Wednesday.
Barca dominated possession at the San Siro and had a number
of chances but Milan, eyeing away goals in the last-eight second
leg at the Nou Camp next Tuesday, missed equally good
opportunities through Robinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Lionel Messi's spectacular run of goal-scoring came to an
end amid resolute Milan defending as Barca, who had a good
penalty appeal turned down, failed to score for the first time
in the Champions League this season.
Striker Mario Gomez put Bayern ahead just before the break
when his first-time shot fooled reserve goalkeeper Elinton
Andrade and Arjen Robben added the second on 69 minutes.
Marseille's Stephan Mbia was lucky to stay on the field for
a forearm smash on Gomez and the French side, wilting
domestically, will have to be even more fortunate to turn the
tie around in Munich next week.
Real Madrid triumphed 3-0 at APOEL Nicosia and Chelsea won
1-0 at Benfica in Tuesday's quarter-final first legs.
