LONDON, April 2 The clash between European
nobles Barcelona and AC Milan looks the only wide-open Champions
League quarter-final second leg this week with Real Madrid and
Bayern Munich all but through and Chelsea in good shape.
Holders Barca drew 0-0 in Milan in the first match last week
and Pep Guardiola's side remain favourites to advance but a
score draw for the Serie A champions on Tuesday would cause a
right royal upset.
Fellow European gentry Bayern will be highly confident of
progressing on Tuesday against Olympique Marseille having won
2-0 in France last week while possible semi-final opponents Real
welcome APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday holding a 3-0 lead.
Chelsea are 1-0 up with a home game to come against Benfica
on Wednesday and the London team's improvement under interim
coach Roberto Di Matteo, with even Fernando Torres creating and
scoring goals, suggests they ought to go through.
Most eyes are therefore focused on the Nou Camp where Barca
- lauded by many pundits as the greatest club side of all - take
on seven-times European champions Milan and former striker
Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Milan looked like the away side for much of last week's game
at the San Siro but they kept Barca and World Player of the Year
Lionel Messi at bay while also going close through Ibrahimovic
and Brazilian Robinho.
"It is the most important match of the year and at the same
time the most beautiful one," Guardiola told reporters after a
2-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the weekend.
"Bilbao don't defend, they come at you. It's completely
different from Milan, it's like night and day."
Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri vowed to attack Barca last
week but it did not turn out that way as the old Italian
defensive traits shone through.
LUIZ DOUBT
He said they should go for goals in the second leg and with
the prospect of Barca drawing a blank in two straight Champions
League games unthinkable, Allegri's assertion makes sense if his
side listen to him this time and do not try for a 0-0 result and
penalties.
Sweden striker Ibrahimovic would dearly love to score at the
Nou Camp and eliminate his former team having left Barca under a
cloud 18 months ago when falling out with Guardiola.
Torres looked to have fallen out with football after an
extended spell of poor form but he expertly set up Salomon Kalou
for the winner at Benfica and then scored in the weekend Premier
League triumph at Aston Villa.
The Spaniard hopes to keep his place on Wednesday with
Didier Drogba troubled by a foot problem. Former Benfica
defender David Luiz is also a doubt.
Benfica must believe they can turn the tie around but
Marseille and Cypriot underdogs APOEL, overwhelmed just to have
reached this stage, are ready to kiss the competition goodnight.
Didier Deschamps's Marseille performed a near-miracle in
making the knockout stages thanks to a late goal in their 3-2
victory at Borussia Dortmund, their second group win over the
Bundesliga champions.
However, the last 16 conquerors of 2010 winners Inter Milan
face a seemingly impossible task against another German side
given they need to win 3-0 at Bayern who are in fine form thanks
to the recent brilliance of Mario Gomez and Arjen Robben.
Jupp Heynckes's side are also desperate to reach May's final
in their own stadium.
