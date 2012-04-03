LONDON, April 3 Holders Barcelona and Bayern Munich reached the Champions League semi-finals with home wins over AC Milan and Olympique Marseille respectively on Tuesday when Lionel Messi broke another record with his 13th and 14th goals of this season's competition.

Messi converted two first half penalties as Barca beat Milan 3-1 at the Nou Camp and by the same aggregate score in their quarter-final tie after a 0-0 draw in the first leg last week.

The Argentine's first spot kick after 11 minutes was his 13th goal of the campaign in the competition, a record he extended to 14 with a second penalty four minutes before halftime.

Antonio Nocerino briefly got Milan back into the tie with an equaliser after 33 minutes, but their joy was short-lived when Messi made it 2-1 eight minutes later.

Andres Iniesta added a third in the 53rd minute to put Barca into the last four for the fifth successive season.

Bayern Munich, who led 2-0 from the first leg in Marseille, wrapped up their victory with two Ivica Olic goals in the first half for a 2-0 win on the night and a 4-0 aggregate victory.

They will now almost certainly play Real Madrid in their semi-final with Jose Mourinho's side, 3-0 ahead in their quarter-final against APOEL Nicosia, the last obstacle to Bayern reaching the final on their own ground next month.

Barcelona will meet the winners of the Chelsea-Benfica quarter-final which the London side lead 1-0 after the first leg in Lisbon. (Reporting by Mike Collett)