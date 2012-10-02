LONDON Oct 2 Belarus champions BATE Borisov caused the shock of the night when they beat last season's finalists Bayern Munich 3-1 for their first ever home win in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals by Aleksandr Pavlov, Vitali Rodionov and Renan Bressan took them top of Group F after they recorded their first victory in the competition against Lille two weeks ago having failed to win any of their 12 games from last season and 2008-09.

Unlike Bayern, European champions Chelsea had no problem as they brushed aside debutants FC Nordsjaelland 4-0 in Group E in Copenhagen with Juan Mata netting twice and David Luiz and Ramires also on the scoresheet.

Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 triumph over old rivals Benfica in Lisbon where Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas scored in Group G.

However the victory was marred as defender Carles Puyol fell awkwardly and dislocated his left elbow in the later stages and Sergio Busquets was sent off in the 89th minute.

Celtic got their first away victory in the competition since 1986 as Giorgios Samaras headed a last minute winner for a 3-2 Group G success at Spartak Moscow, who finished with 10 men after Juan Insaurralde was sent off in the 63rd minute.

Manchester United, who failed to get out of the group stage last season, came from behind to beat CFR Cluj 2-1 in Romania and maintain their perfect start to the campaign with Robin van Persie scoring both their goals.

Elsewhere, Juventus drew a record eighth successive European match, 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk, in Group E; Valencia beat Lille 2-0 in Group F and Braga stretched their unbeaten away run in Europe to seven games with a 2-0 Group H win at Galatasaray. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)