NYON, Switzerland, March 15 Four-times winners Bayern Munich will face resurgent Juventus in the pick of the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw made in Nyon on Friday.

Bayern, beaten finalists last season, will first host the Serie A champions who are back in the quarter-finals after a seven-year absence.

Favourites Barcelona will face Paris St Germain while nine-times winners Real Madrid will take on Galatasaray in a tie which pits Jose Mourinho, coach of the Spanish side, against his former Chelsea player Didier Drogba.

Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund were drawn against Champions League newcomers Malaga in the other quarter-final with the Spaniards at home in the first leg. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)