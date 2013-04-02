LONDON, April 2 Blaise Matuidi struck with the last kick of the game to hand Paris St Germain a 2-2 home draw with Barcelona while Bayern Munich overcame visitors Juventus 2-0 in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs.

Xavi had netted an 89th minute penalty to seemingly seal a Barca win after goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu had conceded the spot kick but Matuidi gave the French side hope for next Wednesday's second leg when he fired home in the 94th minute.

Lionel Messi had scored the opener for the Spaniards after 38 minutes following a sublime pass from Dani Alves but the Argentine maestro went off with a hamstring problem at halftime.

His former Barca team mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared offside when he made it 1-1 on the rebound in the 79th minute after Thiago Silva had crashed a header against the woodwork.

Soon-to-be German champions Bayern easily beat Serie A leaders Juve in Munich with keeper Gianluigi Buffon suffering a blip, like fellow Italian Sirigu, as he failed to keep out David Alaba's long distance deflected strike in less than 30 seconds.

Buffon could later only parry a Luiz Gustavo effort from 25 metres and Mario Mandzukic was on hand to pass across for Thomas Mueller to net a 63rd minute tap-in, leaving an unusually shaky Juve with a tough ask in the second leg in Turin next Wednesday.

Real Madrid host Galatasaray and Malaga entertain Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's remaining first legs. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)