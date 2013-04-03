LONDON, April 3 Real Madrid proved far too strong for Galatasaray when they beat them 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as Malaga against Borussia Dortmund ended in a goalless stalemate.

Madrid, seeking to lift the European Cup for an unprecedented 10th time, went ahead when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 45th goal of the season after nine minutes and Karim Benzema added the second with a shot in off the post in the 29th.

Substitute Gonzalo Higuain sealed the win with a 73rd-minute header.

Real's victory virtually guaranteed them a semi-final place because Galatasaray would have to achieve the most unlikely of turnarounds to rescue the tie in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a superb lofted shot over goalkeeper Fernando Muslera following a perfect pass from Mesut Ozil to settle the home side's nerves.

Galatasaray came back into the game and dominated possession for a spell, but fell further behind when Michael Essien crossed for Benzema who controlled the ball at the far post before planting it low into the net.

The third arrived 17 minutes from time when Higuain met Xabi Alonso's free kick to head in his first goal of the competition.

There were no goals but plenty of chances in the other match played in Spain, leaving Dortmund, the outgoing German champions, as slight favourites to advance to the last four in next week's second leg.

The closest either team came to a goal was in the 24th minute when Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz found the net but the effort was disallowed because striker Robert Lewandowski was flagged off-side when the ball was played into the penalty area.

German champions-elect Bayern Munich beat Juventus 2-0 and Paris St Germain drew 2-2 with Barcelona on Tuesday ahead of their second legs next Wednesday.

