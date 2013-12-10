LONDON Dec 10 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo set a Champions League group phase scoring record on Tuesday as Bayer Leverkusen and Olympiakos Piraeus reached the last 16 and snow forced Galatasaray's match with Juventus to be abandoned.

Holders Bayern Munich were stunned 3-2 at home by Manchester City after the Premier League side staged a memorable fight back after conceding two early goals. However, Bayern still won Group D with City finishing in second place.

Leverkusen's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad put them through as runners-up behind Group A winners Manchester United. The Bundesliga side's victory lifted them above Shakhtar Donetsk into second after the Ukrainians lost 1-0 at United.

Javier Saviola scored twice as Olympiakos pipped Benfica to second spot in Group C by beating visitors Anderlecht 3-1 in an extraordinary match in which the Belgians finished with eight men after the Greeks scored one penalty having missed two.

Benfica beat group winners Paris St Germain 2-1 but drop into the Europa League.

Prolific Ronaldo took his tally to nine for the campaign in Real's 2-0 win at FC Copenhagen, with the nine-times champions also setting an all-time record in European competitions by netting in 31 successive matches.

Galatasaray or Juventus will join Group B winners Real in the knockout stage when they return to finish their match in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The players were taken off the Ali Sami Yen stadium pitch after 32 minutes following heavy snowfall with the score at 0-0. The match will resume at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)