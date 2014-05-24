LISBON May 24 Real Madrid secured a 10th European Cup when they snatched a stoppage-time equaliser before extra-time goals by Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo gave them a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Atletico, who won the Spanish league title a week ago, looked set to complete an amazing double after Diego Godin's 36th-minute header, helped by a blunder from Real keeper Iker Casillas, put them in control of the first European final between teams from the same city.

Real attacked relentlessly in the second half but had to wait until the third minute of stoppage time for their equaliser when Sergio Ramos headed in powerfully from a corner.

Atletico looked a spent force in extra time and Real completed the comeback win when Bale headed them into the lead in the 110th minute before Marcelo slammed in the third and Ronaldo put the icing on the cake by slotting home a penalty. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Mitch Phillips)