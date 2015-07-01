LONDON, July 1 Welsh domestic treble winners The New Saints FC beat Faroese champions B36 Torshavn 2-1 with a last-gasp goal on Wednesday to conclude the first legs of the opening round of Champions League qualifying.

Hans Pauli Samuelsen opening the scoring in the seventh minute for hosts B36 in the Faroese capital Torshavn but TNS equalised minutes later through Scott Quigley before Michael Wilde grabbed a 90th minute winner.

On Tuesday, Vardges Satumyan scored the first goal of this season's Champions League qualifiers for Armenian side FC Pyunik in their 2-1 victory against San Marino's Folgore.

Eight teams competed in the opening qualification round with the second legs due to be played on July 7 and 8. The second, third and playoff rounds are scheduled for July and August.

Barcelona, the defending champions having beaten Juventus 3-1 last month, will be among the favourites when the group stage begins in September with 32 teams split into eight groups.

The San Siro in Milan will host this season Champions League final in May 2016. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)