July 25 Manchester United kept up the positive momentum of their pre-season tour with a 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the International Champions Cup on Saturday in Santa Clara, California.

Wayne Rooney put the English club on top early by heading home a goal in the 10th minute before Jesse Lingard and Adnan Januzaj each added second-half goals.

Manchester United, who beat Champions League winners Barcelona in the title game of 2009 and 2011, have enjoyed a successful U.S. tour with victories over Club America of Mexico and Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes.

Barcelona, playing without standouts Lionel Messi and Neymar, along with Claudio Bravo, Javier Mascherano and Dani Alves, made it an exciting match but failed to cash in on a few prime scoring chances.

Luis Suarez twice hit the post on first-half shots for Barcelona and had another goal overturned by an offside call in the second half.

Manchester United seized a 2-0 lead in the second half when Lingard scored in the 65th minute.

Barcelona struck back in the 89th minute with a goal by Rafinha, but United answered with their third moments later, courtesy of Jacuzzi.

Barcelona were coming off a win against MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday and have one more match in the United States before they return to Europe. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine/Mark Lamport-Stokes)