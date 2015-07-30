July 29 Blaise Matuidi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored first half goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday in their International Champions Cup clash in Chicago.

The game between the two sides was shrouded in a bubbling controversy with Manchester United without Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, who is reportedly seeking a move away from the English Premier League side with PSG a likely destination.

The victory for the French team moved them to the top of the invitational 10-team competition along with New York Red Bulls on 10 points.

PSG, who had lost their last game to Chelsea, created the early opportunities at Soldier Field, as Ibrahimovic zipped a great scoring chance over the crossbar within the first few minutes.

United, who defeated Barcelona on Saturday, however thought they had opened the scoring when midfielder Juan Mata had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside.

PSG struck in the 25th minute, where Matuidi made a run into the box and sent a shot past goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ibrahimovic doubled the lead in the 34th minute when the Swedish forward took a cross from Maxwell and finished from close range.

