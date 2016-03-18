ZURICH, March 18 Holders Barcelona will face fellow Spaniards Atletico Madrid, runners-up two seasons ago, in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw in Nyon on Friday.

Barca, bidding to become the first team to win the trophy two seasons in a row, will get the chance to avenge their defeat at the same stage two years ago when Atletico won 1-0 at home after a 1-1 away draw.

Paris St Germain, who last reached the semi-finals in 1995, will face fellow big spenders Manchester City in the other outstanding tie, with the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Ten-times champions Real Madrid were pitted against German side VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will face Portugal's Benfica. Both Bundesliga teams will play the first legs at home. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)