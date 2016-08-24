Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
BERNE Aug 24 Four-times European champions Ajax missed out on the Champions League group stage after losing 4-1 to Rostov as Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach eased through on Wednesday.
Russia's Rostov, who qualified for the first time, completed a 5-2 aggregate win in the playoff tie against Dutch side Ajax who fell in the qualifying rounds for the second season running after a shock defeat by Rapid Vienna one year ago.
Raffael and Thorgan Hazard both scored hat-tricks as Gladbach mauled Swiss opponents Young Boys 6-1 to complete a 9-2 aggregate win.
Manchester City, 5-0 up from the first leg against Steaua Bucharest, completed the job when Fabian Delph's header gave them a 1-0 win in the return.
FC Copenhagen also qualified with a 1-1 draw at APOEL Nicosia to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or