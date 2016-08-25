MONACO Aug 25 Pep Guardiola will return to the Nou Camp in the Champions League group stage after his new club Manchester City were drawn against his former Barcelona team on Thursday.

The two sides were drawn in Group C alongside Borussia Moenchengladbach and former European champions Celtic.

Spanish coach Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice with Barca, faced the Catalans when he was in charge of Bayern Munich two seasons ago and suffered a 5-3 defeat in the semi-finals.

Bayern will have a quick chance to avenge last season's semi-final defeat by Atletico Madrid after they were paired together in Group D along with PSV Eindhoven and group stage debutants Rostov.

Holders Real Madrid will have a tough pair of matches against Borussia Dortmund in Group F although both teams should progress from a section that also contains Sporting Lisbon and Legia Warsaw.

English Premier League winners Leicester City, the only other newcomers among the 32 teams, will face Porto, Club Bruges and FC Copenhagen in Group G. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)