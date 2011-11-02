* APOEL Nicosia one win away from reaching last 16
* Messi scores hat-trick for Barcelona
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Nov 1 Another Lionel Messi hat-trick lit
up the Champions League yet again as Barcelona and AC Milan
qualified for the last 16 with time to spare on Tuesday although
it is APOEL Nicosia who are fast becoming the talk of the group
stages.
Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal still have work to
do to reach the knockout phase after draws against Racing Genk
and Olympique Marseille respectively when victories could have
sealed their passage out of their groups.
Unstoppable Argentine Messi gave Barcelona the lead with his
200th goal for the club and his 201st and 202nd followed as they
beat 10-man Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in Prague to move top of Group H
above Milan who were held 1-1 at BATE Borisov.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on target for Milan and, although the
Serie A side conceded a second-half goal from the penalty spot,
Barca's result ensured the two giants of European football will
be in the knockout rounds come February.
Unfancied Cypriots APOEL are just one win away from joining
them as winners of Group G after a last-gasp 2-1 victory against
former European champions Porto.
Still undefeated, they have eight points, one more than
Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg who beat Shakhtar Donetsk
1-0. APOEL visit Zenit in the next round of matches in three
weeks when victory will seal an unlikely top spot in the group.
"My wish is that my players will keep playing with the same
passion in the remaining two matches. If we do it, and is up to
us, then we have chances for many things," said APOEL'S coach
Ivan Jovanovic, whose side were given little chance to survive
when the draw was made.
Ailton gave APOEL, playing in the group stage for only the
second time, the lead but an 89th-minute penalty by Porto's Hulk
silenced the stadium. In a barnstorming finish, Gustavo Manduca
then drilled in a stoppage-time winner to spark wild
celebrations amongst the home supporters.
Arsenal, whose season has recovered after a terrible start,
left prolific Dutch striker Robin van Persie among the
substitutes and his 30 minute cameo failed to prevent them from
labouring to a 0-0 draw against Marseille in Group F.
A home victory would have put Arsenal through but a draw
means both teams should still qualify. Borussia Dortmund kept
alive their hopes of a top two place with a 1-0 home victory
against Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus.
"We wanted to qualify tonight, but we were not at our
sharpest," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said.
KILL THE GAME
Chelsea's woes continued after back-to-back Premier League
defeats and accusations that captain John Terry racially abused
Queen's Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.
Victory in Genk looked a formality when Ramires gave them
the lead but a missed penalty by David Luiz gave the Belgium
club hope and Jelle Vossen equalised after the break to give his
side their second point in the group.
Chelsea began the night eyeing a win which could have sealed
their progress to the last 16, depending on other results, but
things look less secure now for the London club who have eight
points, two in front of Bayer Leverkusen who lost 3-1 in
Valencia.
Brazilian Jonas scored after 12 seconds for Valencia, the
second quickest goal in the Champions League.
Leverkusen host Chelsea in the next round of group matches.
"We could have put the game beyond their reach. We had chances
to kill the game off," keeper Petr Cech told Sky Sports. "I
don't think there was a hangover (from Saturday's 5-3 home
defeat by Arsenal). We now have to qualify the hard way."
Barca have no such worries.
Not only did Messi complete a double century of goals for
the Spanish side, but keeper Victor Valdez set a club record for
not conceding a goal -- bettering Miguel Reina's 824-minute
shutout run achieved in the 1972-73 season.
Messi, who also scored a hat-trick in La Liga against
Mallorca on Saturday, scored a penalty after 24 minutes, fired
in a second from close range just before halftime and completed
his hat-trick in stoppage time.
Plzen had to play three quarters of the match with 10 men as
Marian Cisovsky was dismissed for the foul on Messi which led to
the penalty.
"I am happy for the match, the result and the goals, " Messi
told Spanish television. "Given the result of the Milan game it
was important to win. (Plzen) are not as well known as some
clubs but it's not easy to come here."
