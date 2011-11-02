LONDON Nov 2 Real Madrid sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Olympique Lyon on Wednesday but Benfica must wait to progress after drawing 1-1 with Basel.

Real, who have lifted the European Cup a record nine times, won with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo maintaining their perfect record in Group D in which they have scored 10 times in four games without conceding a goal.

Ajax Amsterdam increased their chances of advancing with Real from the same group with a 4-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb to move clear of Lyon in second place.

Reigning champions Barcelona and AC Milan made it through on Tuesday, but Benfica, who could have reached the knockout round with two games to spare, dropped two points against Basel in Group C when a win would have put them through.

Manchester United leapfrogged Benfica at the top on goal difference as goals from Antonio Valencia and Wayne Rooney gave them an unconvincing 2-0 home win over Romanians Otelul Galati.

Bayern Munich, bidding to become the first team since Inter Milan in 1965 to lift the European Cup on their own ground next May, maintained their push for the knockout rounds with a 3-2 home win over Napoli in Group A.

They could have gone through as well but only if Manchester City failed to win at Villarreal but the Premier League leaders saw off the weak Spanish side 3-0 to overtake Napoli and move into second place. Villarreal were eliminated having lost all four matches.

Bayern, in outstanding form all season, led 3-0 after 42 minutes with a hat-trick from Mario Gomez before Federico Fernandez hit two in response for Napoli in a match which finished with both sides having a man sent off.

Inter Milan beat Lille 2-1 at the San Siro and increased their lead in Group B to four points over CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor who drew 0-0 in Turkey.

