LONDON Nov 2 Real Madrid sealed their place in
the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Olympique
Lyon on Wednesday but Benfica must wait to progress after
drawing 1-1 with Basel.
Real, who have lifted the European Cup a record nine times,
won with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo maintaining their
perfect record in Group D in which they have scored 10 times in
four games without conceding a goal.
Ajax Amsterdam increased their chances of advancing with
Real from the same group with a 4-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb to
move clear of Lyon in second place.
Reigning champions Barcelona and AC Milan made it through on
Tuesday, but Benfica, who could have reached the knockout round
with two games to spare, dropped two points against Basel in
Group C when a win would have put them through.
Manchester United leapfrogged Benfica at the top on goal
difference as goals from Antonio Valencia and Wayne Rooney gave
them an unconvincing 2-0 home win over Romanians Otelul Galati.
Bayern Munich, bidding to become the first team since Inter
Milan in 1965 to lift the European Cup on their own ground next
May, maintained their push for the knockout rounds with a 3-2
home win over Napoli in Group A.
They could have gone through as well but only if Manchester
City failed to win at Villarreal but the Premier League leaders
saw off the weak Spanish side 3-0 to overtake Napoli and move
into second place. Villarreal were eliminated having lost all
four matches.
Bayern, in outstanding form all season, led 3-0 after 42
minutes with a hat-trick from Mario Gomez before Federico
Fernandez hit two in response for Napoli in a match which
finished with both sides having a man sent off.
Inter Milan beat Lille 2-1 at the San Siro and increased
their lead in Group B to four points over CSKA Moscow and
Trabzonspor who drew 0-0 in Turkey.
