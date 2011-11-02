(Adding details, quotes)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 2 Cristiano Ronaldo took a leaf out
of Lionel Messi's book when he reached a personal landmark and
led Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages by
scoring both goals in a 2-0 win at Olympique Lyon on Wednesday.
Ronaldo's great rival Messi scored his 200th goal for Barca
24 hours earlier and hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 demolition of
Czech champions Viktoria Plzen which sparked Ronaldo to respond
with his landmark 100th goal for Real.
His goals helped the Madrid club into the knockout round
alongside Barca and AC Milan, who also qualified on Tuesday with
a 1-1 draw at BATE Borisov.
Real's form is also better than Barca's with perfect figures
of four wins out of four, the only team in the competition still
with a 100 per cent record.
Ronaldo scored with a free kick midway through the first
half and doubled his tally from the penalty spot in the second
with his 100th goal for Real in 105 matches since joining from
Manchester United in 2009.
"All the goals are special all the more so when it helps the
team to win," Ronaldo said.
Benfica and Bayern Munich could both have joined Barcelona,
Milan and Real in the last 16, but their progress was delayed
for different reasons.
HAT-TRICK
Bayern, who beat Napoli 3-2 at home with Mario Gomez scoring
a first-half hat-trick, could only have advanced if Manchester
City had lost at Villarreal, but the Premier League leaders were
too strong for the injury-hit Spaniards, winning 3-0 with Yaya
Toure scoring twice and Mario Balotelli converting a penalty.
Gomez scored three times in 25 minutes to take his Champions
League goal tally to 17 and become the top German scorer in the
competition, beating Michael Ballack's record of 16.
He almost scored another with an 80-metre effort late in the
game but Napoli's keeper Morgan De Sanctis managed to save after
racing back to clear off the line at the last second.
Those results left Bayern top of Group A with 10 points,
followed by City on seven, Napoli five and Villarreal eliminated
with none.
Benfica would have advanced from Group C by beating Basel
at the Stadium of Light, but they failed to capitalise on a
fourth-minute goal from Rodrigo and were punished after
allowing Basel back into the game.
The Swiss champions, who drew 3-3 at Manchester United in
their last away group game, got their reward when they equalised
with a 64th-minute goal from Benjamin Huggel.
Manchester United took advantage of Benfica's slip to move
top of the group by beating Romanians Otelul Galati 2-0 at Old
Trafford with goals from Antonio Valencia and an own goal by
Cristian Sarghi who deflected a Wayne Rooney shot past his own
keeper.
Although it was a laboured performance United and Benfica
now look set qualify, although Basel are not out of the running.
Inter Milan, whose side had an average age of 31.5 months,
the oldest since the Champions League began, beat Lille 2-1 at
the San Siro and increased their lead in Group B to four points
over CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor who drew 0-0 in Turkey.
Inter, struggling in Serie A, put their domestic problems
behind them with their third Group B win in a row to edge closer
to the last 16.
Ajax Amsterdam also had a good night, moving closer to
qualification in Real's Group D with a 4-0 thrashing of Dinamo
Zagreb who have lost all four matches without scoring.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)