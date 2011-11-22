* Benfica leave United fretting after 2-2 draw
* Rampant Real seal top spot like Inter and Bayern
By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Nov 22 Benfica snatched a 2-2 draw
at sloppy Manchester United to reach the Champions League last
16 and leave the three-times winners with work to do, while
Inter Milan ambled through before even playing and Bayern Munich
also progressed with ease on Tuesday.
Real Madrid had already booked their first knockout round
berth but secured top spot in Group D in style with a 6-2 home
thrashing of competition whipping boys Dinamo Zagreb despite
playing several reserves.
Ajax Amsterdam all but sealed their passage in the other
group game with a 0-0 draw against Olympique Lyon while
Manchester City risk bowing out like the French in next month's
last set of matches after a 2-1 loss at last-16 hopefuls Napoli.
United went behind at Old Trafford to an early Phil Jones
own goal and although little-used Dimitar Berbatov and
midfielder Darren Fletcher puts the hosts in front, poor
defending let in Pablo Aimar for Benfica's precious equaliser.
Alex Ferguson's men now need a point next month from their
final Group C game at Basel to go through with the Swiss side
requiring a famous win over the English champions after a 3-2
victory at Otelul Galati on Tuesday.
"It was a bit freakish to be honest, an own goal and a bad
kick out by (goalkeeper) David de Gea," Ferguson, who was
without the injured Wayne Rooney and suspended Nemanja Vidic,
told Sky Sports.
"It's a cruel game at times and it was cruel for us tonight.
We were missing a few players but with the squad I've got I've
got no complaints about that."
The result also meant United, who have reached the final in
three out of the last four years, are unlikely to top the group
and gain a favourable last-16 draw even if they beat Basel given
leaders Benfica are at home to pointless Galati.
Inter, the 2010 winners, reached February's first knockout
round after Group B rivals Lille revived their chances of going
through with a 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow in freezing conditions in
the early game.
A 1-1 draw at Trabzonspor meant Inter also sealed top spot
with the Turks, Lille and CSKA all in the running for the second
qualification spot.
POLE POSITION
Bayern, beaten in the final by Inter two seasons ago,
powered through and made sure of finishing top of Group A with a
routine 3-1 home win over struggling Villarreal in which Franck
Ribery scored twice.
Edinson Cavani grabbed a brace too as Napoli put themselves
in pole position to follow the Germans into the last 16 and left
English Premier League leaders City trailing by a point.
The world's richest club, making their Champions League
debut, must beat Bayern in Manchester in two weeks' time and
hope eliminated Villarreal do them a favour by at least drawing
with Napoli in Spain.
"We will enjoy this beautiful moment, we always knew right
from the first day that we could do it," Uruguay striker Cavani,
nicknamed the Matador, told Mediaset Premium.
Karim Benzema and Jose Callejon also both scored twice as
Real steamrollered Dinamo at the Bernabeu without the likes of
Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jose Mourinho, who won the trophy with Porto and Inter, has
seen his nine-times winners take a maximum 15 points from their
first five games and score 16 goals, one more than woeful Dinamo
have conceded.
In the same group, Ajax can make plans for the last 16 after
their goalless draw at Lyon left them three points ahead in
second spot but with a vastly superior goal difference and the
same head-to-head record as Remi Garde's team.
Lyon's only hope of qualifying for the knockout stages for
a ninth straight time is a massive win at Dinamo on Dec. 7 while
hoping Real continue the party at the Amsterdam Arena -- not an
altogether impossible scenario.
Teams in Groups E-H play their penultimate matches on
Wednesday with Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal, Olympique
Marseille, APOEL Nicosia and Zenit St. Petersburg all having a
chance of progressing with a game to spare.
Heavyweights AC Milan and Barcelona meet at the San Siro
with both sides already through but fighting over first place.
